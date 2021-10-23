 Skip to content
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I've always said Australia is the Texas of the Pacific."~Ted "Horsefarker" Cruz

He said this as a compliment but I can't think of a bigger insult.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only reason they want this is because the Australian method seems to work, with a few hiccups. Just over a thousand auzzies have died from covid, while the US is steadily marching on to a million + (In official numbers, you know the kind where the death toll is suppressed in places like florida and similar). It torpedos all their arguments for not doing any of the things smart scientists and libs keep telling them to do and they can't have that.
 
Jemraine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right-wing lunacy is America's biggest and least-wanted export.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather the Australians came to save America from our oppressors.

But they need to leave the spiders and drop bears there. There's only so much liberating I can take.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So first Candice Owen, and now these two yahoos.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Like we give a fark what these drongoes think.
 
robodog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jemraine: Right-wing lunacy is America's biggest and least-wanted export.


Eh? A lot of the blame for the modern right wing lunacy in the UK and America falls on Rupert Murdoch and his media empire, he's an Aussie.
 
dericwater
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Their view of Australia is based off of the Mad Max film franchise?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey, we withdrew from Afghanistan.  They need to have somewhere to bring military-grade freedom.
 
minorshan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jemraine: Right-wing lunacy is America's biggest and least-wanted export.


To be fair, Rupert Murdoch came from Australia and ruined all the English speaking world's news organizations.
 
minorshan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

robodog: Jemraine: Right-wing lunacy is America's biggest and least-wanted export.

Eh? A lot of the blame for the modern right wing lunacy in the UK and America falls on Rupert Murdoch and his media empire, he's an Aussie.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Alphax: So first Candice Owen, and now these two yahoos.


Yahoos?  Seriously!
 
ansius
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Posted this in another thread:

Help help, we're being oppressed.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is not the first time that Right-wing US nuts have targeted Australia for a 'freedom campaign'. They did it over our gun control laws.

They are scared that Australia can become an example to show what can happen if a functioning Government enacts sensible policies that help people and protects them from harm. So they have to say that we're somehow missing out on something. They can't let Australia be an example of how things work, because then it shows that their beliefs and policies are wrong

I'm missing out on high gun death rates in my neighbourhood, I'm missing out on my hospital system being swamped, I'm missing out on having my friends ask me for donations to GoFundMe campaigns because their family member died and they can't afford the healthcare and funeral costs.

I've spent the day at the beach today, I was at the pub last night with my friends, I'm booking a summer holiday, all knowing that I'll be safe.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They've had decades to apologize for hitler and yet they do nothing.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seems like an appropriate thread for someone with my username.

Some Australian history since our federation in 1901, our states were previously distinct British colonies.

We went to war under the British flag in WW1, there were plebiscites about conscription but they all failed and thus it was an entirely volunteer force who saw more casualties per capita than any other nation in WW1 despite the entire conflict never getting near us. We are good allies. We also perfomed admirably (albeit under minor threat ourselves, Darwin was a small town at that time which got bombed by the Japanese) in WW2, and were good allies to the US in Korea, Vietnam, various wars against Iraq and in Afghanistan, also to the Poms in Malaya etc. Our alliegance to the western way of life is unquestionable and we're not tyrants or anti-freedom in any sense possibly recognisable by sane Americans.

We underwent the same macroecomic transformation as the UK did under Thatcher or the US did under Reagan in the 1980's, but it was a Labor government who oversaw this so rather than just implement Chicago school theory and leave the workers to suffer the consequences, the government of the day magestically implemented the "social wage" (government single payer health care, government run affordable university education etc) to make up for the wage restraint of that era. Also brought in enterprise bargaining which has seen real wages grow over the decades whilst the macroeconomic reforms kept us out of recession for about 30 years before COVID hit. Those reforms were brilliantly implemented and hats off to our greatest ever politician Paul Keating for leading the way on most of them (also Aboriginal land rights which were sorely lacking prior to his Prime Ministership, he was federal Treasurer during the key economic reforms in the 80's).

John Howard's conservative Liberal government was elected in 1996 after well over a decade of Labor in power and while he generally sucked or did little his gun reforms implemented shortly after his election and the massacre in Tasmania that year are widely regarded as excellent here. Nobody seriously opposes those reforms.

So these things freak out American conservatives. Our conservatives today support restricted access to guns based on evidence, they have stopped opposing Medicare and pretend to love it (and hate any suggestion to the contrary), they aren't about privitising universities and they're even coming around on climate change (hesitantly but they can see the writing on the wall, they still love exporting coal so there's a way to go).

The COVID policies have largely been run by the states and the harsh measures here have been rewarded by voters who have re-elected every state government which has gone to an election since the pandemic began whether conservative or Labor. People want to be safe, we feel safe and reward that.

Our federal government (which bizarrely is the one Cruz and Owens have bagged because they are morons) is a conservative government which has had nothing to do with the lockdowns, that's been done by the states. The federal responsibility is quarantine and access to vaccines, both of which they have farked up and that's why we are pissed at them. For the second time today I'll post this magnificent satirical video which has previously appeared on Fark but it's a great time to watch again why our federal government sucks but not for the reasons American conservatives think:

Honest Government Ad | Quarantine & Vaccines
Youtube X_0zFEtPbiA
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ah yes--it's almost time for them to be on fire again.  Stay safe, Australia!
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
sǝʌlǝsɹnoʎ llᴉʞ ǝsɐǝld 'suɐɔᴉlqndǝɹ ɹɐǝp
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If I can have nice things, you can't have nice things
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ansius: Posted this in another thread:

Help help, we're being oppressed.


as someone who makes graphs for a living those made one eyelid twitch. two very close shades of blue and two close shades of red. orange? purple? I know it sounds crazy. sigh.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dericwater: Their view of Australia is based off of the Mad Max film franchise?


The funny thing is that if the Mad Max dystopia happens, Texas is the most likely candidate for it.

I would have written "Saudi Arabia", but they aren't as chill with the gay stuff.
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Seems like an appropriate thread for someone with my username.


Cool, thank you for sharing. The USA and UK and...well every country needs a version of the video.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chucknasty: sǝʌlǝsɹnoʎ llᴉʞ ǝsɐǝld 'suɐɔᴉlqndǝɹ ɹɐǝp


They're trying.  It's just that they to intend to take everyone else down with them by way of covid variants and climate change.
 
