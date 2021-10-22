 Skip to content
(CNBC)   "Were you playing this Sudoku?" U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila asked juror No. 5 while in chambers. "I do have Sudoku, but it doesn't interfere with me listening," the [BRILLIANT] juror said   (cnbc.com) divider line
7
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sometimes its better to settle than bore the jurors to death with complicated, tedious, and irrelevant financial details.
 
minorshan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jesus, lady. Just get a fidget spinner if you're that ADD.

/but also thanks lady for a new example of how to get out of jury duty
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I would listen to audiobooks at work. I did electron microscopy things. it was like how an audiobook doesn't mess with you doing dishes. I cannot write emails while listening to people talking though. words on words is bad, words on math is fine.
I could listen to the court and do sudoku pretty easily. I get where she is coming from.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't just sit and do nothing, either.  I can't sit and watch TV.  But if I had to sit on  a jury, I'd bring sewing. Would they let you sew?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That was a long article. I got about halfway through before I hit a jackpot on my dragon game and kind of didn't finish it. Anyone have the Cliff Notes version?
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I can't just sit and do nothing, either.  I can't sit and watch TV.  But if I had to sit on  a jury, I'd bring sewing. Would they let you sew?


They might not let you sew discontent.
 
