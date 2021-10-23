 Skip to content
 
(ABC News) Poacher unable to ignore the elephant in the room
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's purple and squishy and found between elephants' toes?
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for the Elephants! I guess the Elephants are doing their own security now. Elephants - 1/Poachers -0.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Good for the Elephants! I guess the Elephants are doing their own security now. Elephants - 1/Poachers -0.


More like:
Elephants: 1   Poachers: 35,000/year


Although still a better deal than Sharks get:

Humans killed by sharks: 6-10 / year
Sharks killed by humans: about 100,000,000 / year
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Jeez can you imagine how much boiling water you need to properly poach an elephant?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Poachers should be legally allowed to poach and keep the prize as long as they kill the elephant/rhino/lion in hand to hand combat. Or hand to paw. Or whatever. Just no weapons.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Excelsior: OK So Amuse Me: Good for the Elephants! I guess the Elephants are doing their own security now. Elephants - 1/Poachers -0.

More like:
Elephants: 1   Poachers: 35,000/year


Although still a better deal than Sharks get:

Humans killed by sharks: 6-10 / year
Sharks killed by humans: about 100,000,000 / year


Well, it's a start. Hopefully, they will get some better stats!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Poachers should be legally allowed to poach and keep the prize as long as they kill the elephant/rhino/lion in hand to hand combat. Or hand to paw. Or whatever. Just no weapons.

Sucks to be a small & cuddly endangered animal under your plan, then.


Sucks to be a small & cuddly endangered animal under your plan, then.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeez can you imagine how much boiling water you need to properly poach an elephant?

I rolled my eyes but I did giggle a bit.


I rolled my eyes but I did giggle a bit.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Well, it's a start. Hopefully, they will get some better stats!

Last year a hunter got crushed under an elephant he shot point-blank, so I guess it's 2:70,000 now.

More like:
Elephants: 1   Poachers: 35,000/year


Although still a better deal than Sharks get:

Humans killed by sharks: 6-10 / year
Sharks killed by humans: about 100,000,000 / year

Well, it's a start. Hopefully, they will get some better stats!


Last year a hunter got crushed under an elephant he shot point-blank, so I guess it's 2:70,000 now.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I met a guy a few years ago who was one of the "Park rangers" there. They go out in heavily armed military-style patrols and regularly get in fire fights with the poachers. It's really a war, and they're doing what a lot of us say we'd like to do to the bastards.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I rolled my eyes but I did giggle a bit.

OK so I amused you.

I rolled my eyes but I did giggle a bit.


OK so I amused you.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Excelsior: OK So Amuse Me: Good for the Elephants! I guess the Elephants are doing their own security now. Elephants - 1/Poachers -0.

More like:
Elephants: 1   Poachers: 35,000/year


Although still a better deal than Sharks get:

Humans killed by sharks: 6-10 / year
Sharks killed by humans: about 100,000,000 / year


Holy crapshoot. That's insane. For both of em. (Not the humans but I guess that's clear)
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sucks to be a small & cuddly endangered animal under your plan, then.

Hence I only mentioned 3 animals.

Sucks to be a small & cuddly endangered animal under your plan, then.


Hence I only mentioned 3 animals.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I hope he felt the life being stomped out of him for a while and that it hurt the whole time.

F*ck poachers.
 
