(NHK World (Japan))   Clean-up work continues after undoubtedly messy Aso eruption. Officials have mobilized special vehicles to haul ash   (www3.nhk.or.jp) divider line
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mrs Aso must've been happy.
 
bughunter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Christ...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So many questions: where did the goggle wearing children come from, what harvest that is being affected by the ash, why aren't tourist events at Kusasenri being disrupted?

Also if the tourist events are 3km away are still going, why are the kids 4km away wearing goggles?  Where did they get the goggles?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A big sheet has been left behind.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: So many questions: where did the goggle wearing children come from, what harvest that is being affected by the ash, why aren't tourist events at Kusasenri being disrupted?

Also if the tourist events are 3km away are still going, why are the kids 4km away wearing goggles?  Where did they get the goggles?


Winds blowing the ash.
 
