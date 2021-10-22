 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   A meme a day kept the doctor away   (npr.org) divider line
26
    More: Cool, World Health Organization, Emotion, Meme, Memetics, Psychology, Gene, pandemic-related memes, Pennsylvania State University  
•       •       •

363 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2021 at 2:05 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It beats doomscrolling, IMHO.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meme or lie down and cry?

Eh, meming never gives me headaches.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 850x684]


Losing that many people to an easily preventable disease is astoundingly tragic, but in terms of magnitude of impact one might wish to consider the impact of each of those events with regard to the total US population at the time of occurrence.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/fear not
//the 'rona is likely not yet done providing nasty surprises
///this Doomscroll is brought to you by your affiliated local morticians society
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


WE POOP. WE WIPE. WE POOP AGAIN.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
ds8526jcpbygs.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
'Be lazy, save lives,' Germans urged in COVID video
Youtube FS1DDn2eklU
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
cdn.acidcow.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


If a meme a day keeps you healthy, I like my chances
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
cdn.acidcow.comView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Laughter is the best medicine. I think that's in the Bible somewhere. There's something about a cheerful heart being good medicine in there somewhere anyway.

Or as The James Gang sang:

Give it a giggle instead of a sigh

La-la-la-la
La-la-la-la
La-la-la-la
La-la-la-la
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image image 425x429]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
hmmm, all of mine are local:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
oooo, here's one i personally made (improved an existing) for FARKing:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.