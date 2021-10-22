 Skip to content
 
(MassLive)   The Energizer thief who just kept stealing and stealing narrowly avoids a Duracell and gets only probation   (masslive.com) divider line
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're the charges dropped?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: We're the charges dropped?


Rapidly with little resistance.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Freckle: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: We're the charges dropped?

Rapidly with little resistance.


The thief was grounded?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't charge him for battery?
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole story is shocking.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a Series of crimes in Parallel neighborhoods
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be positive or negative.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which plan did the thief go with? Plan AA, Plan AAA, Plan C, or Plan D?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohm gonna need a little more juice before I'm positive he should be charged.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His wife must be a AA. Well at least a AAA.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Puns are bad

/goodnight
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Which plan did the thief go with? Plan AA, Plan AAA, Plan C, or Plan D?


His mom should have gone with Plan B
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Over 16,000$ in batteries..."

But only 14,854.11 in restitution. Why the discrepancy? And the eleven cents?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

aagrajag: "Over 16,000$ in batteries..."

But only 14,854.11 in restitution. Why the discrepancy? And the eleven cents?


Batteries lost charge.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Clearly he had the capacitance for thievery.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Richard Freckle: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: We're the charges dropped?

Rapidly with little resistance.

The thief was grounded?


His wife Joules, was unhappy.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In related news, you can steal $14,000 worth of batteries from this store before they start to notice.
 
brerjeff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Big Y sounds like a sex position
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If they were Amazon Basics it would have only been a misdemeanor.  Those things are barely worth the packaging they're shipped in.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When caught, did he try to Volt?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kkinnison: When caught, did he try to Volt?


He couldn't start the Chevy Bolt
 
