(CityNews Toronto)   A drug deal goes funny when a machete wielding clown shows up   (toronto.citynews.ca) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
this time they f*cked with the wrong canadian
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Stephen_Falken: this time they f*cked with the wrong canadian


Settle down, Zap
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ain't nothing funny about that.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I cannot believe even crime is funny in Canada. I need to move there.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I cannot believe even crime is funny in Canada. I need to move there.


Subby left out the funny part:

"...a drug deal gone bad ended in a machete-wielding clown dragging a man out of a business before riding off on his bicycle."
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Machete Wielding Clown was the working title of my garage band that I envisioned would take the world by storm.  We would incorporate costumes much better than KISS and toss in some instrumental talent to separate us from the pack.  I wrote my Masters dissertation asserting same.  The panel laughed at me.

I dusted myself off and came back.

New name Los Straitjackets and with Nick Lowe.  Now I am retired at 57.

Turn it Up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Lsherm: I cannot believe even crime is funny in Canada. I need to move there.

Subby left out the funny part:

"...a drug deal gone bad ended in a machete-wielding clown dragging a man out of a business before riding off on his bicycle."


Now I'm picturing him wobbling off on one of those tiny tightrope bicycles.

Jeez, when I was a kid, we only got clowns to come to the school and teach about courteous manners.  F*cking Zeezo, man.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At least now Subby's mom knows why her clown car feels a bit less full...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is this place like the Florida of canada?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Machete wielding clowns aren't supposed to show up until AFTER you've ingested the drugs, at least in my experience.
 
