 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Immensa Labs not Mensa material   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
6
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

674 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2021 at 10:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Daily Fail is so shiat programmed it locks up Chrome every time I try to load a page, and it can take up to ten seconds for the tab to close after I've clicked the button.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually a member of MENSA.

/Let the hate flow
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: I'm actually a member of MENSA.

/Let the hate flow


So is nearly 50% of the world population...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: The Daily Fail is so shiat programmed it locks up Chrome every time I try to load a page, and it can take up to ten seconds for the tab to close after I've clicked the button.


I wonder if they're injecting cryptominer javascripts to make up for falling circulation?
 
Salmon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

8 inches: I'm actually a member of MENSA.

/Let the hate flow


and all this time we thought it was your dick that made you special.
 
drgullen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.