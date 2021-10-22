 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Hundreds of manatees starving to death along Florida coast as algae blooms kill their seagrass food. OH THE   (thehill.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Associated Press, Manatee, Dugong, Seagrass, Melissa Tucker, Bowl Championship Series, Mammal, seagrass resources  
•       •       •

196 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2021 at 11:05 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's sad to me. Every place that has humans becomes ruined. The reverse Minus touch.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Climate change.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Picklehead: That's sad to me. Every place that has humans becomes ruined. The reverse Minus touch.


Um....either the Minus Touch OR the reverse Midas Touch.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We used to throw cabbage heads in the Miami River and the sea cows would eat them.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Picklehead: That's sad to me. Every place that has humans becomes ruined. The reverse Minus touch.


We're not the only invasive species out there, we're just really, really talented at destroying ecosystems.
 
Oak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Picklehead: That's sad to me. Every place that has humans becomes ruined. The reverse Minus touch.

We're not the only invasive species out there, we're just really, really talented at destroying ecosystems.


Albert King-Everybody Wants To Go To Heaven
Youtube BFmN9U8B3Y0
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sub Human: We used to throw cabbage heads in the Miami River and the sea cows would eat them.


From what I've heard everywhere, that's worse. Habituate or desensitize them or something along those lines. Never feed wild animals.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If Darwin was right I guess the Florida truck stop lot lizard game is about to diversify.

/survival of the fittest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Never feed wild animals.


I'll second this. I used to live in a very rural part of Virginia and there was a possum who would come up on the deck every time I was grilling, so I started throwing him food. Who knew possums eat meat?

Fast forward two months later and I've got a small army of possums walking up the deck steps every time I fire up the grill. If raccoons are the agile thieves of the animal kingdom, possums are the slow, steady pressure until you just give your shiat up to make them go away.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh the thin manatees!!!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lsherm: jaivirtualcard: Never feed wild animals.

I'll second this. I used to live in a very rural part of Virginia and there was a possum who would come up on the deck every time I was grilling, so I started throwing him food. Who knew possums eat meat?

Fast forward two months later and I've got a small army of possums walking up the deck steps every time I fire up the grill. If raccoons are the agile thieves of the animal kingdom, possums are the slow, steady pressure until you just give your shiat up to make them go away.


Nothing like a passel of possums staring at you out of the darkness, their eyes aflame with reflected light.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's just the shiat. Leaking septic systems. High nutrient load you know shiat. Kills everything.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sorry bout your mom subs.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nah, it's florida where republicans/christians destroy the environment and kill people.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
they've been dying fast all year and i've been following it: necropsy after necropsy where the animal has no body fat reserves and tiny, warped, atrophied internal organs. literally all starved to death.

it's made me cry a few time.

i respect and enjoy dolphins, but i adore manatees. they (like rhinos) are just so awesome when you see them IRL: like some kind of giant boulders made alive through magic! and manatees are gentle and curious, if you kayak they will come check you out, but never flip you.

when i see the florida of my own childhood changing and the animals (and reefs) gone, with my own eyes since my own 80s/90s childhood, i get super depressed.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who knew climate change was real? Why didn't anyone tell us?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.