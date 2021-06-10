 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Fully vaccinated? Or ARE you?   (axios.com) divider line
74
    More: Interesting, Vaccination, Rochelle Walensky, Disease Control, director of the Centers, Prevention director Rochelle Walensky, Vaccine, Thursday night, big picture  
•       •       •

1489 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2021 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



74 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sorry folks. The gem in my palm should have told you how vaccinated I was.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yep, fully vaccinated.

Pfizer booster 10/06/2021.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pfizer jabbed x3.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My 5G reception has been spotty lately.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is this where they comodify vaccinations and turn us into the movie Absolon?
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy farkballs, the article actually had a 5G ad in it.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ImpendingCynic: My 5G reception has been spotty lately.


Hang on .... ok - DON'T MOVE

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: ImpendingCynic: My 5G reception has been spotty lately.

Hang on .... ok - DON'T MOVE

[Fark user image image 850x637]


That literally could have been me as a kid. I was both the antenna and the remote.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The day I am eligible for a booster is the day before I get one.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made my booster appointment today. I'll have to look cause I already can't remember when it is. One day next week.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my flu shot and third Pfizer shot last week.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my booster today. Team Pfizer.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Yep, fully vaccinated.

Pfizer booster 10/06/2021.


Planning to get mine as soon as folks with non-qualifying jobs who are below Get Off My Lawn age qualify.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All three plus flu .. And I still can't make a spoon stick to me ..
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Yep, fully vaccinated.

Pfizer booster 10/06/2021.


Good for you, we need to back to more 'I got the vax' braggard threads as I miss the so many that we had.
I'm only 60 and am waiting for the opportunity.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a booster three weeks ago and I had Covid in July 2020. I'm like superman up in here.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got the J&J jab in March.  Ending up getting covid in September. I'll be getting a booster asap.
 
minnkat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my Moderna booster at 5:00 this afternoon. Now settling in for an evening of enjoyable reading and laughs over at sorryantivaxxer.com
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to have to do this every six months until 95% of the planet is vaccinated.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Yep, fully vaccinated.

Pfizer booster 10/06/2021.


Username checks out
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Team Pfizer times three. Woooo
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will get the booster as soon as a available to me! But wondering how many more people will be put out of work with the new definition?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Is there a "told you so" button?

This is never going to end, it'll be a constant rolling of vaccinated to unvaccinated and having to get another shot.

Herd immunity only works if the vaccine doesn't leak like a sieve.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Team Moderna, baby!
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Huh.

So a couple weeks ago, I wasn't allowed to enter the States because I have one shot of AstraZeneca (mixed my doses to get double the flavour) but then they said mixed dose Canucks are allowed in.

This article says it has to be an FDA approved vaccine to be fully vaccinated by definition, and I'm pretty sure AZ isn't FDA approved.

What does that mean, then?

I'm not going anywhere soon, but like to know my options.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Third Pfizer shot on Thursday, October 7, at the Safeway Pharmacy in Turlock, California.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Moderna master race, waiting until they release the booster for my age range
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I am Pfizer booster eligible 10/25/2021, gonna get it next weekend.

I do think we should be doing 1st and 2nd for the world at large, the reality is they are not easy to store for many places and likely that is getting sorted before they ramp that direction, and in the meanwhile they are here, and we can store them.  So, I will be taking one of the boosters as it is evident that immunity drops off at about 5-6 months.  I am sure Pfizer is still churning them out and once we have sub zero trucks to take them to places that don't have sub zero refrigeration, we will then be able to help elsewhere.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm still trying to figure out how I caught a goddam cold the other day seeing as how I've been masked up every time I've been out in public.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Had Covid in November, then got Pfizer x2 in Jan/Feb.  I'll be putting off the booster for now, at least until we're not fully booked with shot appointments at work (60 shots per day).
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Offering boosters when most of the world is unvaccinated is morally reprehensible

I am counting the days until I am eligible
 
jclaggett
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Got J&J #2 on Monday. Ended up taking a nap that evening, and felt tired / run down the next day. Didn't have those feelings with #1.

Flu vaccine a couple weeks ago absolutely whalloped me. Felt "off" that evening. When I went to bed, everywhere the sheets touched felt on fire. No sweats tho. And felt hungover for a few hours the next day.

Would gladly do it all again.
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: I'm still trying to figure out how I caught a goddam cold the other day seeing as how I've been masked up every time I've been out in public.


do you wash you hands after you pee?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Salmon: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: I'm still trying to figure out how I caught a goddam cold the other day seeing as how I've been masked up every time I've been out in public.

do you wash you hands after you pee?


Confession time:

I skip that if it's the middle of the night.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Salmon: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: I'm still trying to figure out how I caught a goddam cold the other day seeing as how I've been masked up every time I've been out in public.

do you wash you hands after you pee?


Do you touch yourself at night?
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chariset: Salmon: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: I'm still trying to figure out how I caught a goddam cold the other day seeing as how I've been masked up every time I've been out in public.

do you wash you hands after you pee?

Do you touch yourself at night?


eip
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Is there a "told you so" button?

This is never going to end, it'll be a constant rolling of vaccinated to unvaccinated and having to get another shot.

Herd immunity only works if the vaccine doesn't leak like a sieve.


It could have been over a long time ago without the boosters. WE told THEM so.

But, alas, the idea of holding the Orange Menace's dick while he whispered sweet lunacy into their ear was much more appealing to them.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She was probably talking about J&J people needing a 2nd dose after 2 months. Relax, Pfizer people.
 
Daneowner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
the boosters will never end. your immune system is now owned by Pfizer.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: I'm still trying to figure out how I caught a goddam cold the other day seeing as how I've been masked up every time I've been out in public.


Masks are more about protecting OTHERS from YOU, not the other way around. Unless you're wearing an N95 or equivalent, your cloth mask is there to limit how far your exhalations are traveling and how much vapor escapes your immediate vicinity, but has a lesser impact on your inhalations.

That's the whole reason behind asking everyone to do it.

Also, you can still catch colds through surface contact.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Salmon: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: I'm still trying to figure out how I caught a goddam cold the other day seeing as how I've been masked up every time I've been out in public.

do you wash you hands after you pee?


A man goes into the men's room, and sees a young boy turn from the urinals, walk right past the sinks, and start to head out the doors. He politely stops the boy, saying "Young man. Didn't your mother teach you that you should always wash your hands after using the bathroom?" The boy replies, "No sir. My Ma's dead, but my Pa taught us not to piss on our hands."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
WE'VE GOT VACCINES!
YES WE DO!
WE'VE GOT VACCINES!
HOW ABOUT YOU?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Got my booster yesterday morning, so I'm at full again.  Going to get my flu shot next week, probably.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
got 2 Pfizer's earlier this year, asked my PCP about a booster and he said im not eligible but I could probably just walk into any Walgreens and ask for it.  I will wait until someone determines I am eligible or should get it.

/I also don't have a vaccine card. I literally asked for a vaccine card and they refused to provide one. "It's in your portal". So far I haven't had to prove anything but the day it's "papers please" will be the day I have no connectivity.  Everyone that has asked has just taken my word for it, which is interesting.
//saved a copy to my google drive.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm vaxxed. I'm vaxxed to the tits!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

40 degree day: She was probably talking about J&J people needing a 2nd dose after 2 months. Relax, Pfizer people.


It's not that, because everyone who got/is eligible for J&J is eligible for a booster through any vaccine.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yup. Fully vaccinated.

Pfizer on 2/23, 3/16, and 10/2.

Time to travel again, gents!
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.