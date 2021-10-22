 Skip to content
(YouTube) Add observation wheels to the list of structures that collapse in China
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
mypartyshirt.comView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oopsie.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That computer-generated voice is annoyingly in the uncanny valley.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's just propaganda, stuff doesn't fall down all the time in china! It's just the US trying to keep the chinese middle class from expanding! Their cities are world class!
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's okay. S. R. Hadden has a second one built in a remote location.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TWX: That computer-generated voice is annoyingly in the uncanny valley.


Especially when it's TTS'ing computer-generated copy.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Probably accidently used some non-ferrous metal.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did 100 people die? Because when shiat falls down in the US, we put up BIG numbers on the scoreboard. Only the biggest.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tofu Dreg?

All bets are off when you start painting bamboo to look like rebar.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Did 100 people die? Because when shiat falls down in the US, we put up BIG numbers on the scoreboard. Only the biggest.


No one actually lives in most of China's ghost cities.

They were built for artificial GDP growth through stimulus, not for need.
 
rogue49
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Someone is getting fired.
Or going to the firing squad.
 
taintbaggins
‘’ less than a minute ago  
1.4 billion people with less arable land than California.

No one is going to miss these ones
 
