(Law and Crime)   The Cop who killed the uncle of the girl who filmed George Floyd's murder has been charged with manslaughter. No, it wasn't "payback" so much as a dumbass cop who thought a 100 MPH chase through a residential neighborhood was a good idea   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    Followup, Police, Speed limit, Brian Michael Cummings, criminal charges, Constable, Complaint, Automobile, motor vehicle  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He can still enjoy a choice of solitary or GP
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, a cop thread with a headline that's accurate and I can actually agree with.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Hey, a cop thread with a headline that's accurate and I can actually agree with.


Great!

*tries bribing modmins to change it*
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So what does that make us?
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Summoner101: So what does that make us?


Absolutely nothing!
 
40 degree day
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, not targeted but just part of the background. We're supposed to feel better about this?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They got the guy though, right?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't understand why we allow chases like that unless there's a clear and immediate danger to someone in the car.
There are usually a thousand safer ways to arrest someone.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: They got the guy though, right?


Unlikely.  He was only charged.  There's still plenty of opportunity for the prosecution to botch the trial.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I don't understand why we allow chases like that unless there's a clear and immediate danger to someone in the car.
There are usually a thousand safer ways to arrest someone.


Boring.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cop walked away unscratched? At 80 mph
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I don't understand why we allow chases like that unless there's a clear and immediate danger to someone in the car.
There are usually a thousand safer ways to arrest someone.


Minneapolis doesn't allow chases like that. The cop was violating policy. This prosecution wouldn't happen in a lot of cities because the rules allows cops to engage in high speed chases to apprehend someone who stole a pack of tic-tacs.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
img.fark.net
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Summoner101: So what does that make us?

Absolutely nothing!


Which is what you are about to be!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If I'd done the same thing, with exactly the same conditions and the same cop had exactly the preceding day that led him to the chase-n-shoot special, I would hope it would be the exact same outcome.  Other than the whole manslaughter thing.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sure just as long as you charge the fleeing driver with the same charge the cop was only 50% of the problem.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Welcome to Crime Tips! Here's your Crime Tip of the Day!

- When fleeing cops, make sure to drive as fast as possible! If you get into an accident, it's the cop who will be blamed by the virtuous society and not you, the criminal, who started the whole dangerous situation in the first place!

Remain safe, don't die, and we hope you'll be here to read the next issue of Crime Tips!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I don't understand why we allow chases like that unless there's a clear and immediate danger to someone in the car.
There are usually a thousand safer ways to arrest someone.


Because the pigs might get a shootout and we all know how fun those are. Like the one in Florida, they might even kill a UPS driver and threaten the lives of dozens of others.
 
emonk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait.  I heard the only black person in Minnesota was Prince.

But maybe that was awhile ago.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Remember all the idiots here that thought it was some nefarious murder plot?

Y'all done sucking your own farts yet?
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: [img.fark.net image 56x20]
[Fark user image 425x180]


I thought Simone was sooooppp hot.
 
