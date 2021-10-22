 Skip to content
(CNN)   Sometimes certain smells trigger a long forgotten memory, other times they release deadly bacteria into your day spa   (cnn.com) divider line
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Recalls, but not fondly.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You take your chances with Walmart aromatherapy products.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is why you get rid of those "aromatherapy" amyl nitrate vials before grandma comes to visit.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: This is why you get rid of those "aromatherapy" amyl nitrate vials before grandma comes to visit.


Gramma's always stealin' me poppers the old sow
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That is some really bad quality control
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: This is why you get rid of those "aromatherapy" amyl nitrate vials before grandma comes to visit.


That stuff was sold under the name "Locker Room" in the 70's... I have worked really hard to suppress those memories...
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Windmill Cancer Survivor: fragMasterFlash: This is why you get rid of those "aromatherapy" amyl nitrate vials before grandma comes to visit.

That stuff was sold under the name "Locker Room" in the 70's... I have worked really hard to suppress those memories...


And it's still available today...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Reads article

Jesus...anything else with this?
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Reads article

Jesus...anything else with this?


Well, I amcurious what the gemstones added to the aromatherapy.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: [Fark user image image 203x750]


Oh great, now I smell Spencer's. Screw you man!
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Damn.  Would have made a good House episode.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Name Withheld: Feel_the_velvet: Reads article

Jesus...anything else with this?

Well, I amcurious what the gemstones added to the aromatherapy.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Some won't get it. Some will feel it. Others, well...
 
