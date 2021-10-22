 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Space, debt, foods you want, and food you definitely don't want are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, October 10-16 EEKIA Edition   (fark.com) divider line
10
    More: Cool, Arsenal F.C., Login, Cascading Style Sheets, Fark Weird News Quiz, The Football League, 2007 singles, Entertainment, Quiz  
•       •       •

139 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 22 Oct 2021 at 5:03 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1165
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So last week Americans and Aussies learned that we've been pronouncing IKEA wrong all along - it's supposed to be "EE-kee-uh", not "eye-KEE-uh". Well, slap my figesgröden and call me Frünkwällen, if this doesn't blow my whole weekend. I mean, I get why Ole' Ingvar Kamprad named it that. It's cool. He had a business plan and he deserves his success. But is it too hard to ask for a bit of a pronunciation guide to help out the people they're selling it to? I mean, the first tip-off should have been that no one outside of Scandinavia has any idea how to pronounce half their products. But I guess they were just too polite about it, especially since people were buying their products. It's like finding out at the end of the school year when the parents of your friend John, the foreign exchange student from Germany arrive and are looking for their son "Yan" and you're like "who?" and then you don't know whether you should keep calling him "John" since that's all you've even known him as.

Anyway, take the quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your experience with pronouncing foreign words incorrectly.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You too will be assimilated.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Easy quiz lived up to its name for me this week.  A little too slow to get top score, but at least got them all correct on it.

Hard quiz not so much.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Me, every time I go to Ikea looking for a desk:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"What is this, furniture for smurfs?"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can't do contact lenses.  I can't overcome my blink instinct when I see a finger going towards my eye.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.