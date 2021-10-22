 Skip to content
(Slate)   A look at what happened when a remote Irish island finally got broadband internet. Beyond an epidemic of sprained wrists and several very serious chafing incidents, I mean   (slate.com) divider line
17
alienated
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can you explain, Father Dougal?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Back in the olden days we watched line by line to in order to sprain our wrists.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Only old, old, old school Farkers/TotalFarkers will remember the "ORLY" thing.....Wife and I were in the west of Ireland, these tiny, tiny, small towns.  pre-smartphone. Cellphones were a "thing" but the US carriers had no service in the UK at the time.

in Dublin and Cork, we'd find internet cafes and they had spotty service.  we'd find the odd internet cafe in Cahookiverceen-upon-Doolin-by-Carrickf​ergus-antrim;  these tiny, little towns.

they had the fastest internet we'd ever seen.

We buy an hour of internet, i send emails to family and friends of how awesome Ireland is, upload some digital pictures, and in my last few minutes, jump on fark.  every farking thread had the ORLY owl.  I was like, "what the fark?"

that's my fun story about shiatty ireland cafes, thank you, I have enriched your life with this enchanting tale.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Owl story, bro
 
Soulless Carbon Rod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And years from now they will do a study about why everyone there is angry and depreased.
 
Tman144
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Several residents suddenly had very Strong Opinions on vaccine efficacy?

/DNRTFA
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Soon, their covid stats are going to balloon.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just like electricity. Everyone that wants it should have access to reliable and affordable high speed internet
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Not before time.  Relying on the Cyber Cafe, was getting old.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They will finally learn about all the conspiracies!
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: And years from now they will do a study about why everyone there is angry and depreased.


I too had my preas removed a while ago.  I feel more at peace and my flatulence has stopped acting out at unfortunate times.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sadness there is no Sheep Shagging tag on PornHub?
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

