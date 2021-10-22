 Skip to content
(NPR)   In case you need a(nother) reason to stay away from Nashville, TN this weekend, I have two words for you: Anti-vaxxer Convention   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Nashville, Tennessee, Vaccine, Conspiracy theory, Grand Ole Opry, Vaccination, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Dr. Alex Jahangir, major gathering of anti-vaccine advocates  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not so much anti-vaxxer, more pro-virus.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I believe the correct term for that is "super-spreader event."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe they'll all shove some hot chicken up their ass thinking it'll cure them?
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks for the warning. Fortunately, I should be safe since Opryland is on the other side of town.

I'm declaring this to be a "no bones" day and going back to bed.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yah, that's a pass.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a gay ole time at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. I hope that gathering breaks attendance records, I'll be in California.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: I believe the correct term for that is "super-spreader event."


Came here to say this.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so god damned happy I moved out of TN 2 weeks ago.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valacirca: I am so god damned happy I moved out of TN 2 weeks ago.


Hopefully you didn't move to this dumpster fire of a state.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick! While they're all in one spot -
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The conference is "coming straight out of heaven" ?

Well, at least they'll have an easy way getting there while they kill one another.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valacirca: I am so god damned happy I moved out of TN 2 weeks ago.


Fortunately my parents moved out of TN when I was 2, 57 years ago. I'm much better for it.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually live Nashville. It's a lot of fun. But yeah, these assholes can eat a bag of dicks.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I actually live Nashville. It's a lot of fun. But yeah, these assholes can eat a bag of dicks.


love
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I make it a rule to stay out of Tennessee period.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that after these people leave Nashville, the place will smell like ivermectin for months afterwards.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying Kid Rock will be in Nashville all weekend?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they all Find Out, after they finish farking around.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone get in the rafters and flick COVID boogers at the plebes.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be like a chicken pox party, but for idiots.

/though people who still do chicken pox parties are idiots too since there's a vaccine for it now
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stayed at that hotel 10 years ago.

Whew, close call.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! Nashville's a good time.  You should definitely go there when the pandemic is over.

Not the Gaylord Opryland Resort though. It sucks and it's expensive.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skyotter:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Snake handling is out.  Tainted onions are in.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to an antivaxxer bachelorette party in Nashville already.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bertuccio: Hey! Nashville's a good time.  You should definitely go there when the pandemic is over.

Not the Gaylord Opryland Resort though. It sucks and it's expensive.


You said Gaylord.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: Thanks for the warning. Fortunately, I should be safe since Opryland is on the other side of town.

I'm declaring this to be a "no bones" day and going back to bed.


Opryland?

Sign said Opryland Left, so we turned around and went home.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awright, Corona. You got this. You can do it.Focus on your goal: ALL of the anttendance on ventilators 14 days from now. We are counting on you.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charlene Bollinger calls Tennessee an ideal place to host an event like this one. She says the state has recently become home to many conservative pundits who have questioned aspects of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as vaccine mandates.

I couldn't agree more.
Home of country music and the heard of Trumper-land.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

8tReAsUrEz: Awright, Corona. You got this. You can do it.Focus on your goal: ALL of the anttendance on ventilators 14 days from now. We are counting on you.



COVID will let you down, again.   It's like expecting anything from Mueller.
 
falkone32 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"If we're superspreaders, we're superspreaders of the truth," Charlene Bollinger says. "We have countless testimonies of people that are alive today because of our work, and this is straight from heaven. God has put us on this Earth for such a time as this."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, spread it baby...
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Charlene Bollinger calls Tennessee an ideal place to host an event like this one. She says the state has recently become home to many conservative pundits who have questioned aspects of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as vaccine mandates.

I couldn't agree more.
Home of country music and the heard of Trumper-land.


Trumper-land?

Tennessee, yes. Nashville, no.

The state legislature and governor hate Nasville because we are so much more liberal and progressive.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
e.lvme.meView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image image 800x430]

Yah, that's a pass.


My punchin' hand is itchy.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Not so much anti-vaxxer, more pro-virus.


Oh, yeah, the guest of honour will be in attendance, and everybody gets a door prize.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dbaggins: 8tReAsUrEz: Awright, Corona. You got this. You can do it.Focus on your goal: ALL of the anttendance on ventilators 14 days from now. We are counting on you.


COVID will let you down, again.   It's like expecting anything from Mueller.


COVID actually gets sh*t done. There is a "Herman Cain" award for a reason.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Chiefs are playing the Titans this week, too.  At the beginning of football season, the NFL fined Tennessee $350,000 for Covid protocol violations, so the state has a legacy.  Just let Mahomes stay healthy and the A.V.ers can sneeze on each other as much as they want.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
look for a spike in hospital admissions and sob stories about how people wished they had gotten vaccinated next week about this time.

the following week will probably be worse.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm just gonna say: y'all should come and meet me at Midwest Furfest. Vaccines are required and everybody will be masked!
 
dbaggins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

aagrajag: dbaggins: 8tReAsUrEz: Awright, Corona. You got this. You can do it.Focus on your goal: ALL of the anttendance on ventilators 14 days from now. We are counting on you.


COVID will let you down, again.   It's like expecting anything from Mueller.

COVID actually gets sh*t done. There is a "Herman Cain" award for a reason.


The Herman Cain Awards are a constant reminder of how FEW morons end up actually Properly Finding Out.    Myself and the GOP Blood God are feeling like COVID is letting us down.   Too many plague rats are recovering and continuing their relentless campaign to destroy all of us (and cheating their God).
 
Bread314
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I feel for the Southwest flight attendants this weekend.  Nashville is a Hub for the airline.  Imagine having several asshats scream at you for trying to enforce COVID requirements on your flight then your ant-vaxxer pilot say they are right.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Quick! While they're all in one spot -
[Fark user image 251x201]


Sadly, none of the leaders from Cucker to TFG will be there.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Quick! While they're all in one spot -
[Fark user image image 251x201]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: bloobeary: I believe the correct term for that is "super-spreader event."

Came here to say this.


I prefer, "self correcting problem".
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

germ78: This will be like a chicken pox party, but for idiots.

/though people who still do chicken pox parties are idiots too since there's a vaccine for it now


I'm old enough for that to be proper parenting when I was a kid.
 
Dryad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Antivaxxer convention? During a pandemic?
Please proceed.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

joepennerlives: The Chiefs are playing the Titans this week, too.  At the beginning of football season, the NFL fined Tennessee $350,000 for Covid protocol violations, so the state has a legacy.  Just let Mahomes stay healthy and the A.V.ers can sneeze on each other as much as they want.


Sadly, I think Derrick Henry is going to run the Chiefs like shirt through a goose.
 
