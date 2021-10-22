 Skip to content
 
(The Smoking Gun)   Tattooed face man faces life in prison, tattoos   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ladies and Gentlefarkers I would like to present to you the new spokesman for "Making Good Life Choices"
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Ladies and Gentlefarkers I would like to present to you the new spokesman for "Making Good Life Choices"
[thesmokinggun.com image 175x265]


How does he pay for those tats?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: SpectroBoy: Ladies and Gentlefarkers I would like to present to you the new spokesman for "Making Good Life Choices"
[thesmokinggun.com image 175x265]

How does he pay for those tats?


Working the Dollar Store customer service desk.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That boy ain't right in the head.....
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: SpectroBoy: Ladies and Gentlefarkers I would like to present to you the new spokesman for "Making Good Life Choices"
[thesmokinggun.com image 175x265]

How does he pay for those tats?


FAT
Campbell, a registered sex offender whose rap sheet includes convictions for assault, burglary, grand theft, sexual assault, and escape from custody, is charged with trying to rape a woman while she was in bed with her boyfriend, who was asleep.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAT = FTA
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope the 'liberal' media can get his views on masks and vaccines before he goes to jail so they can present it as an equal and valid point of view, just different from scientists.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks like the tattoos are holding up well.

Too bad about the antisocial personality disorder part.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This guy is like the original convicted felon meme.

Not surprised by his crimes either. You'd have to be a total psycho to let someone do that shiat to your head.
 
bdub77
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Race? I'm just going to say you're from Tattooine.
 
bdub77
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can just imagine this guy in the palor...

"Sir, with your hairline I'm afraid I'll have to cut the Satanic star just a little short."
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is that a facehugger on his nose?

/kinda like that one
 
bdub77
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Sir you'll have to take the gas station sunglasses off for the photo."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So for those of us without tattoos, this is what we think of whenever people boast of their tattoos.  You're not expressing individuality via skin mutilations, you're just slowly turning into a circus freak.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pictured Below: Mental Illness
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's always the ones you least expect.
 
