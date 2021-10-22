 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   The cat still refuses to get off his lawn   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Cat, Clifton Anthony Bliss Jr., Rifle, Black-and-white films, James Arland Taylor Jr., American television actors, MARION COUNTY, Police  
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is this only second degree?
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: Why is this only second degree?


Dog lover.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Why is this only second degree?


Florida tag out front should have told ya.
 
skyotter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Something something something polite society.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Confuse-a-Cat - Monty Python's Flying Circus - S01E05
Youtube 1tsIxNci_dE
don't shoot your neighbor.  Call Confuse A Cat
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gosh, I'm just SO FARKING HAPPY we live floating on a vast sea of firearms.  A country where any random piece of shiat with a few dollars in their pocket can have as many firearms as they want.

What a wonderful and smart decision that turned out to be. And with no negative consequences.

Just so farkin' great.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well he was asked to not shoot the cat, and he didn't.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The cat came back...the very next day...the cat came back

Should have been a goner.

But the cat came back. It just couldn't stay away
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So not the kind of guy who puts those lawn ornament cats out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This scum's punishment should be spending time in a cage with a hungry tiger.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This should have been saved for the Caturday thread.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The cat came back.
 
