(The Hill)   "Get an abortion or be fired, your choice"   (thehill.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overlap between those Thin-Blue-Line/Punisher assholes and anti-choicers must be a complete circle right now. Who do they support?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So now abortions are bad? You libs cant have it both ways
 
Valter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was going to make a joke about how a cop helped me but now I think that is not appropriate.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Man, I hope she picks a side in the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, just so the heat from the flames of this thread will cook the chicken I'm about to go prep.
 
valenumr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey guys, just a suggestion, but let's just sit this one out.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was told there wasn't anything wrong with an employer demanding an employee undergo a medical procedure.
 
anuran
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: So now abortions are bad? You libs cant have it both ways


Stupid? Troll? Stupid troll? It's got to be one of the three.
The CHOICE about when and how many kids to have is what's important. FORCING women to have or not have a child is what conservatives do.
 
Flerkenpie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Vuvuzela 10 hours
Youtube -E6ljLSOkbY
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No one's here yet.

So, uh, you guys see any good movies lately?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: So now abortions are bad? You libs cant have it both ways


Yep. All abortions are good. Same way we want everyone gay married. "But I'm not gay!," you say. Too bad. You're getting gay married. To a turtle. And you'll like it. More importantly, the turtle will like it..

exclaim.caView Full Size


/Bite the pillow, I'm going in dry
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did she have to give the aborted fetus a circumcision, COVID vax, teach it Critical Race Theory, and/or breast feed it in public? Perfervid minds need to jump to wild conclusions based on a single data point and whatever crazy ass thing they imagine
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

valenumr: Hey guys, just a suggestion, but let's just sit this one out.


You know we aren't that smart.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is a tough one for me because obviously I'm just pro-choice, but on the other hand I am very strongly in favor of cops not reproducing.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: No one's here yet.

So, uh, you guys see any good movies lately?


Dune was okay. Missed important parts of the book, cut some crap that wasn't that important, visuals were great, the Voice of Command was very well done. But not as good as Blade Runner: 2049.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't believe this for a second. But I hope it's true.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who do they think they are, the church of Scientology?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's just a simple, safe medical procedure.  What's the issue?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Huh. So, they really are anti-choice.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I was told there wasn't anything wrong with an employer demanding an employee undergo a medical procedure.


And so you consented to the labotomy
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

valenumr: Hey guys, just a suggestion, but let's just sit this one out.



And miss all the window-lickers telling us how this is exactly the same as a vaccine mandate or that forced abortions aren't bad because choosing to have an abortion isn't? What?

Why the hell do you think I'm here? I need to see how stupid most of the population is so that Republicans winning elections makes at least a little sense. I swear, if it weren't for this site I'd think most elections were stolen.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1997? A bit late to be dropping this bomb, no?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Karma Chameleon: So now abortions are bad? You libs cant have it both ways

Yep. All abortions are good. Same way we want everyone gay married. "But I'm not gay!," you say. Too bad. You're getting gay married. To a turtle. And you'll like it. More importantly, the turtle will like it..

[exclaim.ca image 745x892]

/Bite the pillow, I'm going in dry


I was always more of a Raphael man myself
 
JRoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's no room in this womb for slackers!

Baby...You're fired!
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I was told there wasn't anything wrong with an employer demanding an employee undergo a medical procedure.


You do know that getting a vacc... no. You know what? You're not worth the effort.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Jeebus Saves: I was told there wasn't anything wrong with an employer demanding an employee undergo a medical procedure.

And so you consented to the labotomy


Ha!  Jokes on you.  I work for myself and don't have to worry about some suit telling me to do anything.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: 1997? A bit late to be dropping this bomb, no?


No statue of limitations on murder. If the SCOTUS is soon going to say that anti-abortion laws are legal on the grounds that they are protecting the unborn, well then somebody here will be in a shiat ton of trouble for killing the unborn.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: Jeebus Saves: I was told there wasn't anything wrong with an employer demanding an employee undergo a medical procedure.

You do know that getting a vacc... no. You know what? You're not worth the effort.


Come on.  I want to hear how the courts will differentiate an employer mandate and how giving corporations and the government more control over our lives is a good thing.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
pro-choice means pro-choice.  these women were denied their fair choice and I hope they get fat stacks of compensation cash.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: I don't believe this for a second. But I hope it's true.


Local news is all over this.  There are audio recordings of the supervisor/training officer saying some horrible shiat.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Ed Grubermann: Jeebus Saves: I was told there wasn't anything wrong with an employer demanding an employee undergo a medical procedure.

You do know that getting a vacc... no. You know what? You're not worth the effort.

Come on.  I want to hear how the courts will differentiate an employer mandate and how giving corporations and the government more control over our lives is a good thing.


Yeah next thing you know, kids will have to be vaccinated against polio and measles, employers will be able to require periodic piss tests
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I work for myself



Great! At least you're doing something positive by collecting all of those aluminum cans. We thank you for that!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Overlap between those Thin-Blue-Line/Punisher assholes and anti-choicers must be a complete circle right now. Who do they support?


This is a woman. They'll find a way to decide against her.

She'll get all the support the police officers that testified about January 6th got.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Ed Grubermann: Jeebus Saves: I was told there wasn't anything wrong with an employer demanding an employee undergo a medical procedure.

You do know that getting a vacc... no. You know what? You're not worth the effort.

Come on.  I want to hear how the courts will differentiate an employer mandate and how giving corporations and the government more control over our lives is a good thing.


How is it more control?
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Jeebus Saves: I work for myself


Great! At least you're doing something positive by collecting all of those aluminum cans. We thank you for that!


look, he has to pay for that room at the Whirling-in-Rags somehow
 
maudibjr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm getting two abortions right now
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Jeebus Saves: Ed Grubermann: Jeebus Saves: I was told there wasn't anything wrong with an employer demanding an employee undergo a medical procedure.

You do know that getting a vacc... no. You know what? You're not worth the effort.

Come on.  I want to hear how the courts will differentiate an employer mandate and how giving corporations and the government more control over our lives is a good thing.

Yeah next thing you know, kids will have to be vaccinated against polio and measles, employers will be able to require periodic piss tests


And isn't it such a great thing that employers can make you piss in a cup to get or keep a job?  I'm with you, corporate cheerleader.  We need to do what the job creators tell us, no matter how degrading it is.  And I feel a lot safer knowing that my employer required my measles vaccine info, even though it's none of their farking business.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The only way to offset abortion bans in red states is to have mandatory abortions in blue ones.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Ed Grubermann: Jeebus Saves: I was told there wasn't anything wrong with an employer demanding an employee undergo a medical procedure.

You do know that getting a vacc... no. You know what? You're not worth the effort.

Come on.  I want to hear how the courts will differentiate an employer mandate and how giving corporations and the government more control over our lives is a good thing.


Easily. Pregnancy isn't contagious and doesn't pose a public health threat. That's why vaccine mandates have repeatedly been deemed lawful, and why nobody has ever tried to impose a mandate for, say, forced appendectomies.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's like most Republicans never really were against abortion at all, and only used it to brainwash the religious nutjobs.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When a call come in for emergency backup, how easy is it for an 8 month pregnant cop to run out of the hot dog shop and jump over the hood of the cop car in slow motion
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gin Buddy: MelGoesOnTour: 1997? A bit late to be dropping this bomb, no?

No statue of limitations on murder. If the SCOTUS is soon going to say that anti-abortion laws are legal on the grounds that they are protecting the unborn, well then somebody here will be in a shiat ton of trouble for killing the unborn.


I think someone should carve a statue of limitations on murder.
It would be a fascinating piece of artwork.
 
