 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   CNN is not responding well to news of Brian Laundrie's demise; now looking for "discrepancies in the timeline" to keep their coverage going   (cnn.com) divider line
73
    More: Stupid, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Law enforcement agency, Roberta Laundrie, family attorney, Brian Laundrie, Police, Petito's family, family home  
•       •       •

436 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2021 at 5:00 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



73 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They'll certainly be breaking into coverage of Flight 370 a month from now to inform viewers he is still dead.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
CNN hasn't gone after Brian's parent's yet?

Maybe they need to re-hire Nancy Grace.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What if the body they found was his good twin that the family never told anyone about?
 
Alunan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I kind of felt CNN had the right level of interest based on the level of sensationalism the case had, Fox News has been waaaay more obsessed.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anything to avoid coverage of:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I still think the parents know way more than they're saying.  The way they found his body so quick... that just seems way too strange
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: What if the body they found was his good twin that the family never told anyone about?


Then there's still a murderer on the loose.
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Haha, CNN bad!

Not legit, like RT or OAN.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: CNN hasn't gone after Brian's parent's yet?
Maybe they need to re-hire Nancy Grace.

It's like in Blade Runner:
"This is a bad one. The worst yet. I need the old TOT MOM. I need your magic."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OldRod: I still think the parents know way more than they're saying.  The way they found his body so quick... that just seems way too strange


It does appear that way, doesn't.

I'll wait for the Lifetime movie to come out before I form an opinion.
 
EL EM
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The mystery of Anna Anderson lasted 60+ years.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Anything to avoid coverage of:

[Fark user image image 828x1004]


What did Marjorie Taylor Greene do now?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

EL EM: The mystery of Anna Anderson lasted 60+ years.


Jon Bonett Ramsey


first one that comes to my mind.
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Have they released any cause of death?

Like, suicide or whatever?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I already solved the case.

The owner of this FL corn maze is responsible.
images.foxtv.comView Full Size

Why?  Stay with me here.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


A corn maze is something that takes an entire growing season of work to create.  You plant the field, create a design (in this case RIP Gabby), input the field parameters to a GPS enabled tractor that tills up what will become the maze walkways.  That needs to be done before the corn stalks get too big and they jam up the tiller.

Now, stay with me, Gabby died in late August 2021, yet this corn maze was ready to go in October.  There's no way the corn could have had enough time to grow between when it needed to be tilled, and October.  This is definitive proof they murdered Gabby, then tracked down Brian and murdered him too, then left his body for the alligators.

Why? Well I think it's pretty obvious.  Tying your corn maze into a Murder case that gains national attention is sure to draw additional ticketholders.

That, and, as one of the rare people growing corn in a swamp (FL), they were having a real hard go of it and fell on hard times.  They were desperate.

It's really the only sensible explanation.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Balloon Boy unavailable for comment.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The body was identified based on dental records. So wherever he's hiding, he's without his teeth.
 
JRoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And all this time what I've REALLY been wondering is...Who the hell cares?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

skyotter: Haha, CNN bad!

Not legit, like RT or OAN.


Or any of the rest, it seems these days.
But that's the nature of media....gotta keep you looking.
How else are they going to sell advertising?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

akya: I already solved the case.

The owner of this FL corn maze is responsible.
[images.foxtv.com image 850x478]
Why?  Stay with me here.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x637]

A corn maze is something that takes an entire growing season of work to create.  You plant the field, create a design (in this case RIP Gabby), input the field parameters to a GPS enabled tractor that tills up what will become the maze walkways.  That needs to be done before the corn stalks get too big and they jam up the tiller.

Now, stay with me, Gabby died in late August 2021, yet this corn maze was ready to go in October.  There's no way the corn could have had enough time to grow between when it needed to be tilled, and October.  This is definitive proof they murdered Gabby, then tracked down Brian and murdered him too, then left his body for the alligators.

Why? Well I think it's pretty obvious.  Tying your corn maze into a Murder case that gains national attention is sure to draw additional ticketholders.

That, and, as one of the rare people growing corn in a swamp (FL), they were having a real hard go of it and fell on hard times.  They were desperate.

It's really the only sensible explanation.


And corn doesn't  burn hot enough to melt steel.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OldRod: I still think the parents know way more than they're saying.  The way they found his body so quick... that just seems way too strange


They knew where he was likely to go in that park.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JRoo: Who the hell cares?


Actually a lot of people care. Its the American story, a young good looking couple traveling this great nation of ours. The blonde winds up dead the BF comes home really quick and then disappears. His parents are suspected of helping him hide or get away and then low and behold, the father finds him dead, first.

It has all the makings of the next Lifetime movie and trust me, people do watch those.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This reminds me, I don't think B.M. was killed by her husband.  I think c19 killed the two of them.

Come how often do killers die right after killing?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bingethinker: OldRod: I still think the parents know way more than they're saying.  The way they found his body so quick... that just seems way too strange

They knew where he was likely to go in that park.


But it is suspicious that the parents stopped looking when they found some remains and belongings. That might not have been his remains, so they should have kept looking and compared all of the remains which they found during the day.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Brian Laundries was the mastermind behind the Malaysian Airways flight 370 disappearance?

/of course I'm not helping
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bingethinker: OldRod: I still think the parents know way more than they're saying.  The way they found his body so quick... that just seems way too strange

They knew where he was likely to go in that park.


Exactly, and they told the search teams right were to look.  But apparently the search teams don't follow directions very well.  I guess the day he was found was the first day the parents were able to go into the refuge as it had been closed due to the search.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: OldRod: I still think the parents know way more than they're saying.  The way they found his body so quick... that just seems way too strange

It does appear that way, doesn't.

I'll wait for the Lifetime movie to come out before I form an opinion.


Would it be so strange that he confessed to his parents. Then said "I'm going to XXX park to kill myself. Can you at least give me that headstart?"
And they did...
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Salmon: Have they released any cause of death?

Like, suicide or whatever?



Remains to be seen.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Brian Laundries was the mastermind behind the Malaysian Airways flight 370 disappearance?


I think he was at the Jan 6th riots too.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OldRod: I still think the parents know way more than they're saying.  The way they found his body so quick... that just seems way too strange


Exactly.

Parents: "We're going to search for him at some of his favorite hiking places. We know what would be his favorite trails because we are totally that close enough to know some place in a nature reserve that he would frequent. We'll tell police so they know we are out there looking. We're doing this because the water level is lower than last month and we think we might find some clues."

Parents: [search for about 10 minutes after the FBI and police have been searching for a month]

Parents: [find his belongings and his body parts]
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Parents- You should look here for him here.
Police - Yeah right we'll get right on that.
Weeks go by...
Police- We found him in that spot you told us about.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Salmon: Have they released any cause of death?

Like, suicide or whatever?


Apparently, the remains were skeletal, so barring a massive hole in the head from a gunshot wound, I don't think we'll know for certain how he died, just that he's dead. I don't know how much closure it would give either family for his cause of death to be ascertained. The Laundries lost a son, and the Petitos won't see their daughter's probable murderer see any prison time for it. Sucks all the way around.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Would it be so strange that he confessed to his parents. Then said "I'm going to XXX park to kill myself. Can you at least give me that headstart?"
And they did...


At this point in time? I would believe it.

far fetched, but believable. No loving mother is going to let their son, go off and commit suicide.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This reminds me, I don't think B.M. was killed by her husband.  I think c19 killed the two of them.

Come how often do killers die right after killing?


However, to my knowledge, nobody has ruled out that the husband may have been killed by a B.M.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: OldRod: I still think the parents know way more than they're saying.  The way they found his body so quick... that just seems way too strange

It does appear that way, doesn't.


No, not even a little bit.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: The body was identified based on dental records. So wherever he's hiding, he's without his teeth.


Makes one wonder how much, and in what shape did they recover him?
Gators are know to stash carcasses to soften them up. If one runs across one that is ....umm
You can guess the rest.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is his head dead yet?

Dirty Laundry by Don Henley [News Parody]
Youtube YHimia_Fxzs
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Salmon: Have they released any cause of death?

Like, suicide or whatever?


I read somewhere that they only found bones because he ripped his own skeleton out.  It didn't seem to really mean anything at the time but about a week ago one of the locals said they saw a gator wearing a suit that looked kinda like a white guy with a beard.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Sucks all the way around.


My wife was complaining that Gabby's parents lost out on justice last night when we watched the news.

I just simply mentioned, "well Brian's dead, it saves the tax-payers a trial and jail"

and she says  "But I bet Gabby's parents wanted to give Brian one of those victim statements before he was sentenced"

I replied;  "Well they can tell Brian's parents. I'm sure they had a hand in this too"
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pretty sure he died from social media withdrawal. Instagram is a hard drug.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: No, not even a little bit.


You're saying Brian's parents are 100% scott free of any wrong doing?

They knew nothing about what happened, when it happened?

I like to see all sides of the story in cases like this.

So by all means I would love to hear your thoughts. Sadly I stop farking at 6PM so I might not see your response.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: Coco LaFemme: Sucks all the way around.

My wife was complaining that Gabby's parents lost out on justice last night when we watched the news.

I just simply mentioned, "well Brian's dead, it saves the tax-payers a trial and jail"

and she says  "But I bet Gabby's parents wanted to give Brian one of those victim statements before he was sentenced"

I replied;  "Well they can tell Brian's parents. I'm sure they had a hand in this too"


Did she express concern about your baseless conspiracy theories?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: The body was identified based on dental records. So wherever he's hiding, he's without his teeth.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Salmon: Have they released any cause of death?

Like, suicide or whatever?

I read somewhere that they only found bones because he ripped his own skeleton out.  It didn't seem to really mean anything at the time but about a week ago one of the locals said they saw a gator wearing a suit that looked kinda like a white guy with a beard.


finally, an answer that makes sense.
 
valenumr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

beezeltown: They'll certainly be breaking into coverage of Flight 370 a month from now to inform viewers he is still dead.


LTTT, but this!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: HotWingConspiracy: No, not even a little bit.

You're saying Brian's parents are 100% scott free of any wrong doing?

They knew nothing about what happened, when it happened?

I like to see all sides of the story in cases like this.

So by all means I would love to hear your thoughts. Sadly I stop farking at 6PM so I might not see your response.


I'm saying there is no evidence whatsoever of them being involved, not even the police have said anything of the sort.

This isn't a really complicated story.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Salmon: Have they released any cause of death?

Like, suicide or whatever?

Apparently, the remains were skeletal, so barring a massive hole in the head from a gunshot wound, I don't think we'll know for certain how he died, just that he's dead. I don't know how much closure it would give either family for his cause of death to be ascertained. The Laundries lost a son, and the Petitos won't see their daughter's probable murderer see any prison time for it. Sucks all the way around.


At least her murderer came to a just end?
 
valenumr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: What if the body they found was his good twin that the family never told anyone about?


It was the one with the goatee.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Did she express concern about your baseless conspiracy theories?


Nope. She knows not to fark with me.  Especially after I told her how OJ's gloves did fit but he had gout that day and couldn't put them on all the way...

and I happen to know Jon Bonett was killed by her brother and the parents covered it so well. It didn't help the CO police were dumber than shiat and ruined a good crime scene...


but that's for another thread.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
CNN is not responding well to news of Brian Laundrie's demise; now looking for "discrepancies in the timeline" to keep their coverage going

I think so is Fark.
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.