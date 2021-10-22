 Skip to content
(New Castle News)   If you're a teenager driving a horse and buggy down the street at 1:30 a.m., here's at least one or two things you shouldn't do   (ncnewsonline.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Blood alcohol content, 19-year-old Enos S. Byler, Alcohol, buggy driver, Ethanol, Hangover, Alcoholic beverage, influence charges  
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Driving?
That horse knew it's way home.
Fascist cops.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like that it took another buggy driver to stop the first guy... also, seems like a better 'auto-pilot' than Tesla.

Sometimes the old ways are the best ways.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Was the horse drunk too?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
1. subby's mom
2. ?
 
JAYoung
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What did the horse blow?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JAYoung: What did the horse blow?


Apparently subby's mom, according to the post above yours.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

solokumba: Driving?
That horse knew it's way home.
Fascist cops.


Unfortunately, the house took a nightcap for the road, too, and swerved into oncoming traffic.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Try and race the kid in the Civic?

Rev the horse again Vernon!
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was sure it was gonna be Ohio.

Well played PA
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But how else would he spend that year in college?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Was the horse drunk too?


No but it did get into a can of Beefaroni earlier in the evening.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
wow, 9 cans of coors light?  Surprised his bladder didn't wake him up
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Coors Lite?

Give the kid a break.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Next time buy a case of Mountain Dew, or Country Time Lemonade if you want to get an Amish buzz
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Was the horse drunk too?


Not sure, but it appears the buggy may have been.

The officer woke up the buggy driver after a couple of attempts, noting that he and the buggy smelled of alcohol, the complaint said.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: I was sure it was gonna be Ohio.

Well played PA


Lives in PA. My Home Depot has a hitching post
 
Chuck87
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTA: Byler's father was called to take the buggy home.

His dad had a phone?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Chuck87: FTA: Byler's father was called to take the buggy home.

His dad had a phone?


They just yelled really loud.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I like that it took another buggy driver to stop the first guy... also, seems like a better 'auto-pilot' than Tesla.

Sometimes the old ways are the best ways.


Just how many buggies are out there at 1:30 am?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Monty_Zoncolan: I like that it took another buggy driver to stop the first guy... also, seems like a better 'auto-pilot' than Tesla.

Sometimes the old ways are the best ways.

Just how many buggies are out there at 1:30 am?


RUMSPRINGA!!!
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Monty_Zoncolan: I like that it took another buggy driver to stop the first guy... also, seems like a better 'auto-pilot' than Tesla.

Sometimes the old ways are the best ways.

Just how many buggies are out there at 1:30 am?


It's when the barns close
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This was never a problem before traffic lights were around.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chuck87: FTA: Byler's father was called to take the buggy home.

His dad had a phone?


Probably does. A lot of Amish in the New Wilmington area have cellphones.

zeaper12
Just how many buggies are out there at 1:30 am?

When I lived in New Wilmington (from 1985 to 2005) it was common to hear a Dutch buggy go past my house after midnight on Fridays & Saturdays. If a young Amish guy was driving he usually had a battery powered radio blaring country western music.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Another buggy driver helped the officer to stop the horse and buggy."

WE'VE GOT A CHASE!

Police had an ornithopter following the pursuit, he didn't have a chance.
TV crew followed the action on a bicycle. Film at 11th chapter.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We should hire the Amish for SWAT teams they already have the outfit
 
