 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Update: Alec Baldwin's gun loaded with one live round in place of a blank   (nypost.com) divider line
31
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

382 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2021 at 2:33 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this on Perry Mason a week or two ago.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would there be even ONE live round on the entire set?!?!?!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh... even some kind of small projectile in a blank is not going to go through two people.

It's really sad. Alec is a great actor but he's an asshole of a human being. Still, that is a lot to deal with. A whole lot.

I hope he takes good care of that woman's family. Like... really good care of them. And that someone keeps an eye on him, because doing something like that... it can bring you right to and over the edge.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Why would there be even ONE live round on the entire set?!?!?!


Someone is going to jail for that, if they can figure out who.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Why would there be even ONE live round on the entire set?!?!?!


Kinda reminds me of that story when they had to shut down production on Saw 2 because the giant syringe pit they had with thousands of fake/not sharp needles ended up with a couple actual syringes in it. Literally spent days searching for a couple real needles in a pile of needles. My question was: why were there ANY needles on site at all?!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder if some Trumper on the set wanted to get back at him for all those SNL cold open skits?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: SpectroBoy: Why would there be even ONE live round on the entire set?!?!?!

Someone is going to jail for that, if they can figure out who.


I know laws vary state by state, but who ever loaded that gun would seem to be guilty of manslaughter at a minimum.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Query:  So, in order to make sure that a gun can fire, would they need live rounds or blanks would do?
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: I saw this on Perry Mason a week or two ago.


IT WAS THE CLOWN!
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As a former props master, the 22 pistol I maintained for a show could only fire blanks and I'm really not sure how or why this happened. I can say that I'm really farkin' glad I'm not the prop master on this set.

Props is a thankless job, but sometimes the wardrobe supervisor lets you sleep with her.

/Married her :)
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Alec is a great actor but he's an asshole of a human being.


People keep adding that, as though it changes the outcome or makes things better.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wonder if some Trumper on the set wanted to get back at him for all those SNL cold open skits?


Imagine all the reprehensible shiat he'd be saying on Twitter if he could. I'm surprised he hasn't put out one of his stupid statements about it yet.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Query:  So, in order to make sure that a gun can fire, would they need live rounds or blanks would do?


No need. If it can't fire a blank it is broken. If it can fire a blank it works.
There should not have been a single live round anywhere near that set.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well that only raises more questions.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One thing's for certain:

Whoever did this also very likely killed Gabby Pepito and Brian Laundrie.

What did this victim know? And how is it connected to the Clinton/Biden/Soros Crime Consortium?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So we can create entire universes and "film" 95% of a movie using green screens and CGI, but we're still dealing with primitive firearm handling techniques to film shooting scenes?

Why not ban chambered rounds of any kind, and do it all post-prod in CGI?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: NewportBarGuy: Alec is a great actor but he's an asshole of a human being.

People keep adding that, as though it changes the outcome or makes things better.


Well, it's a qualifier I guess... He's really not a nice person and many people, including myself have wished bad things upon him at various times over the decades... Now I kind of feel badly about it, because he IS an asshole, but not the kind of asshole I wish really bad things on.

This is probably one of the absolute worst things that can happen to a person. So... I guess I shoulda left that out.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: SpectroBoy: Why would there be even ONE live round on the entire set?!?!?!

Kinda reminds me of that story when they had to shut down production on Saw 2 because the giant syringe pit they had with thousands of fake/not sharp needles ended up with a couple actual syringes in it. Literally spent days searching for a couple real needles in a pile of needles. My question was: why were there ANY needles on site at all?!


Needles make sense. Whoever the medical team for the set is should have some on hand, not to mention anyone that might require an injectible medicine (Diabetics, for example). How they got into the pit with the fake of the needles is a good question, though.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Query:  So, in order to make sure that a gun can fire, would they need live rounds or blanks would do?


Blanks will work. You might need to modify the weapon (anything that automatically cycles the bolt without relying purely on blow-back won't work without an adapter or being modified), but it'll still fire that first blank at least.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: I saw this on Perry Mason a week or two ago.


it was also on a Columbo episode too.
 
Your_Huckleberry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: I saw this on Perry Mason a week or two ago.


The one with Joe Penny shooting Alan Thicke?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No accidents with firearms, only mistakes. What a major farkup.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I said earlier in a Alec thread that he's going to be suffering from PSTD over this.

Taking someone's life while "fooling around" with a gun?

yeah...many years of therapy is going to be needed.
 
maram500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wait, isn't the NY Post one of those outlets that has a hard on for smacking down anyone not Republican/conservative favorites? Thanks for the link, but I'll reserve judgment for now.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wonder if some Trumper on the set wanted to get back at him for all those SNL cold open skits?


You got some Q stuck in your teeth there.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Query:  So, in order to make sure that a gun can fire, would they need live rounds or blanks would do?


You don't even need to use a blank to see if a weapon will fire.
 
buntz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is absolutely horrible and it makes you wonder why in this day and age they couldn't just do special effect gun shots at this point??
I know A lot of CGI is unnecessary but if George Lucas had to CGI hallways because he felt it couldn't be done practically why can't we use these guns and just CGI the firing?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Seems like more than one person involved was ignoring some of the 'golden rules,' including numbers 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, and 12.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: I said earlier in a Alec thread that he's going to be suffering from PSTD over this.

Taking someone's life while "fooling around" with a gun?

yeah...many years of therapy is going to be needed.


Yeah, won't people think of poor Alec? He's the real victim here.
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That really farkin su.....ohhh you almost got me NYP!
 
MIRV888
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If only there had been union prop guys, this never would have happened.
Alec's gonna be charged with manslaughter right?
I'm no lawyer, but he shot someone dead.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.