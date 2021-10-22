 Skip to content
Electric City sign can't afford electricity
Headso
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can't he do a casino night, an auction, or a fun run to raise money for it?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Eddy Grant is gravely concerned.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Electric Avenue unavailable for comment. (Blackout rules apply)
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can Spatula City still afford spatulas?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

groppet: Can Spatula City still afford spatulas?


Better question:

Can YOU afford NOT to take advantage of their buy 10 spatulas at regular price, and get the 11th for a penny?!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Eddy Grant-Electric Avenue
Youtube IuwxZSIS__4
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I see several of you are familiar with the Billboard hits of 1982.
Well, one of those hits anyway.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
verticalwindturbineinfo.comView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A naive kid and an old man are on it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Eddy Grant is gravely concerned.

[Fark user image 497x305]


The Predator. He must be about 800 years old by now.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cool. That Sign should be a monument, national, state or local. Maybe it is time for the owner to sell or for somenody to step in and pay the electricity bill in exchange for preservation.

I bet is still the coolest thing in Scranton execept maybe the Biden House, speaking of national monuments.

Now I am thinking of the Trump house in Queens. Mr. Trump tear down these walls!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Eddy Grant is gravely concerned.

[Fark user image 497x305]


Still a fine looking man (born 1948), last photo of him at a concert (very bried web search), dated 2009 and he hardly look his age then (78).
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's Scranton.
No one has money and the homes cost $60,000.
A $500 a month electric bill is a lot. That is the equivalent of what a Scranton worker making $12 an hour has to pay to have garbage health care through their employer because the ACA won't let them in if they have an employer.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Harry Chapin - Thirty Thousand Pounds of Bananas
Youtube OGldNpngDws
Scranton should just set up a fruit stand and sell bananas.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If only there were a way to capture light during the day and store it somehow, then use that energy to light a few LEDs during the night.  Guess we'll never know.
 
