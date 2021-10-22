 Skip to content
    News, World Health Organization, emerging Covid-19 subvariant, Medicine, transmissible delta variant, Monoclonal antibodies, U.S. health officials, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, delta variant carries  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I would rather catch the 'rona than pay Hulu for the privilege of watching commercials.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we just cut out the middleman and go straight to the Omega strain? This is getting old.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10%-15% more contagious than delta

Fark!  Delta is already way more contagious than vanilla Covid

We're around 21 months into this pandemic and it just keeps getting worse... it's only a matter of time before a variant shows up that evades the Moderna/J&J/Pfizer vaccine, then we're really farked.
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: 10%-15% more contagious than delta

Fark!  Delta is already way more contagious than vanilla Covid

We're around 21 months into this pandemic and it just keeps getting worse... it's only a matter of time before a variant shows up that evades the Moderna/J&J/Pfizer vaccine, then we're really farked.


Wait until we get the variant that destroys anyone without the vaccine. Like - within 24 to 48 hours. That's the one I'm holding out for.

I'm vaxed and boosted and goddamn waiting for 'normal' is hard!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: 10%-15% more contagious than delta

Fark!  Delta is already way more contagious than vanilla Covid

We're around 21 months into this pandemic and it just keeps getting worse... it's only a matter of time before a variant shows up that evades the Moderna/J&J/Pfizer vaccine, then we're really farked.


Nah, Pfizer is already testing a Delta-specific booster. If a variant emerges that completely evades the current vaccine, it will almost certainly be a descendent of Delta.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I already have Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and YouTube Premium. I'm not upgrading to Delta+. I'm sticking with regular Delta.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've upgraded to Delta Comfort Plus.  It's like regular Delta, but with free drinks.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [media4.giphy.com image 480x270]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what you will, but I find the extra money to be worth it for the legroom, especially on a long-haul flight.

/Delta+
//But, sadly, not Delta Super World All-star Alliance Premium Diamond Jubilee Advantage Titanium-Alloy Première Executive Excelsior...
///...so, I still board last.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I've upgraded to Delta Comfort Plus.  It's like regular Delta, but with free drinks.


I'm coming to your place. I have a mask with a built in straw.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: 10%-15% more contagious than delta

Fark!  Delta is already way more contagious than vanilla Covid

We're around 21 months into this pandemic and it just keeps getting worse... it's only a matter of time before a variant shows up that evades the Moderna/J&J/Pfizer vaccine, then we're really farked.


i.redd.itView Full Size


If it's outcompeting Delta (rising cases in the UK) it's giong to outcompete it everywhere.
 
major hatred
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lay back and enjoy the ride.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What else is new?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: 10%-15% more contagious than delta

Fark!  Delta is already way more contagious than vanilla Covid

We're around 21 months into this pandemic and it just keeps getting worse... it's only a matter of time before a variant shows up that evades the Moderna/J&J/Pfizer vaccine, then we're really farked.


That is why folks need to get vaccinated.  I know, you know, the tree knows, but it is still true.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to get a lot more booze and porno mags before the next lockdown, I'm going old school for the next round.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: OldRod: 10%-15% more contagious than delta

Fark!  Delta is already way more contagious than vanilla Covid

We're around 21 months into this pandemic and it just keeps getting worse... it's only a matter of time before a variant shows up that evades the Moderna/J&J/Pfizer vaccine, then we're really farked.

Wait until we get the variant that destroys anyone without the vaccine. Like - within 24 to 48 hours. That's the one I'm holding out for.

I'm vaxed and boosted and goddamn waiting for 'normal' is hard!


Try having kids and acting like you give a shiat for almost two years now
/their shots are almost here and I feel like I'll be getting set free
/ for two weeks until this next strain fux it all up again
/fark you plague rats, fark you right in the eye
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you farks ruin another year's company holiday party, I'm going to be really annoyed.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bowen: OldRod: 10%-15% more contagious than delta

Fark!  Delta is already way more contagious than vanilla Covid

We're around 21 months into this pandemic and it just keeps getting worse... it's only a matter of time before a variant shows up that evades the Moderna/J&J/Pfizer vaccine, then we're really farked.

Nah, Pfizer is already testing a Delta-specific booster.


Good, they need to regain their place as the premium / gourmet vaccine.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: If you farks ruin another year's company holiday party, I'm going to be really annoyed.


Gay Days 2020 was supposed to be the 30th anniversary. Got pushed back, then cancelled. We hoped for 2021. But nope.

So help me if 2022 gets cancelled...
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I keep getting emails from Korean Air(lines?) about my unused miles from 10 yrs ago. Goddammit just give me money instead. Bastards.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And this is why you mandate vaccines.

Non-vaccinated idiots are excellent reservoirs for virus mutation.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kubo: And this is why you mandate vaccines.

Non-vaccinated idiots are excellent reservoirs for virus mutation.


If living in the desert has taught me anything, it's that pretty much all reservoirs eventually dry up.

Letting anti-vaxer's die is like doing a controlled burn to stop larger Forrest fires.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OldRod: 10%-15% more contagious than delta

Fark!  Delta is already way more contagious than vanilla Covid

We're around 21 months into this pandemic and it just keeps getting worse... it's only a matter of time before a variant shows up that evades the Moderna/J&J/Pfizer vaccine, then we're really farked.


Technically all the vaccine does now is make you less likely to die

A lot less, but still.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

inner ted: their shots are almost here and I feel like I'll be getting set free


They have been two weeks away for 3 months...

Hurry the fark up, already.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Halloween should be real fun for the kids this year
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Salmon: I need to get a lot more booze and porno mags before the next lockdown, I'm going old school for the next round.


What lockdown are you living in America? America never had a lockdown at no point during the entire pandemic was there ever a lockdown in America.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Salmon: I need to get a lot more booze and porno mags before the next lockdown, I'm going old school for the next round.

What lockdown are you living in America? America never had a lockdown at no point during the entire pandemic was there ever a lockdown in America.


I live in Canada, Friendo.
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: If you farks ruin another year's company holiday party, I'm going to be really annoyed.


This.  I finally got hired on as a full-time employee at a company that supposedly does really good holiday parties which, in my temp years, I had to work through in an empty office.

I'M HERE FOR MY FREE DRINK TICKET AND SWAG, DAMMIT!

/to be fair, they do good swag year round
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Halloween should be real fun for the kids this year


Halloween is actually a not a bad holiday for COVID.  It's basically all outdoors, most kids are wearing masks, anyway.

// Last year I got COVID at Christmas, because my wife spent 45 minutes unmasked at her parents house while dropping off gifts since we weren't coming on Christmas day in order to stay distanced.
 
minorshan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

neapoi: OldRod: 10%-15% more contagious than delta

Fark!  Delta is already way more contagious than vanilla Covid

We're around 21 months into this pandemic and it just keeps getting worse... it's only a matter of time before a variant shows up that evades the Moderna/J&J/Pfizer vaccine, then we're really farked.

Wait until we get the variant that destroys anyone without the vaccine. Like - within 24 to 48 hours. That's the one I'm holding out for.

I'm vaxed and boosted and goddamn waiting for 'normal' is hard!


I'm sorry, but I gotta ask: how old are you that you've qualified for the booster shot?

I'd like to get one, as I work with the public, but at 40 I'm too young, for whatever reason, despite us having a surplus of vaccines here in the US.
 
alice_600
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Salmon: I need to get a lot more booze and porno mags before the next lockdown, I'm going old school for the next round.


My plans are going to be animating a feature length motion picture about  Drew and his bottle of bourbon that when he strokes it releases a magic genie who grants him three wishes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Having a strain that is somewhat impervious to monoclonal antibodies while certain outspoken antivaccine advocates are claiming (without evidence) that natural immunity gained via infection plus antibody treatment provides more robust protection than a vaccine is indeed a recipe for a very merry Christmas and an antivaxxer-free New Year?

/bring on the booster shots already
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: OldRod: 10%-15% more contagious than delta

Fark!  Delta is already way more contagious than vanilla Covid

We're around 21 months into this pandemic and it just keeps getting worse... it's only a matter of time before a variant shows up that evades the Moderna/J&J/Pfizer vaccine, then we're really farked.

Technically all the vaccine does now is make you less likely to die

A lot less, but still.


I'm ok with "not dying"... in fact, I'm a big fan
 
farknozzle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good news would be that it's really unlikely, at this point, that a variant will emerge with greater lethality or severity than Delta, as anything that incapacitates people faster than Delta won't be able to compete in terms of transmission. Might be something more transmissible, but typically that change will also favor reduced severity.
Also, there's a good deal of research coming out that says the real problem with COVID is our immune system's hyper-reaction to a novel infection, and that it really will be nothing more than a bad cold once it's been around for 5-10 years.
 
