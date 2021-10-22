 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   California feels a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cry out 'SPOON'   (sfgate.com) divider line
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CHA
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"there is no spoon"
 
Petey4335
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Keen!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Look, stop complaining. You can be on fire and have no ticks or have it raining and have ticks.
 
whitey_d
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And so he says to me, 'you wanna be a bad guy?' And I say, 'yeah, baby! I wanna be bad!' And I says, 'surf's up, space ponies! I'm making gravy without the lumps!' Aaaaahahahahahaha!
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wouldn't the landslides bomb be more worrisome than ticks?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Gravity is a harsh mistress."
"All of that thinking - doesn't it hurt?"
And of course:
"Pesky ninjas."
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
PSA:   Be nice to opossums!
 
