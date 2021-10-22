 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: No, people aren't really suffering from "smartphone pinkie"   (slate.com) divider line
18
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never heard of it.  Is it the callus from where the phone charging port rests on the side of the pinky finger?
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
becomeabassist.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Never heard of it.  Is it the callus from where the phone charging port rests on the side of the pinky finger?


Buddy, if your hands are so dainty your phone gives you calluses then it is time to go outside, or like, rub a broomstick or something.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is p0rnhub wrist a thing?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Dave Barry write about an attempt at sexual congress with his wife after his hand had permanently cramped into a computer mouse shape?

If I remember right he was rebuffed when he accidentally double-clicked her nipple.
 
flappy_penguin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Omg it's bad y'all....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So I got a Samsung S21 Ultra, which was meaningfully bigger than my prior phone.  I started holding it sort of like in the picture, but with my thumb along the bottom of the screen 90 degrees to the rest of my hand.  Within two months, I'd developed a problem with the joint in the base of my thumb bad enough I had to start wearing a brace.  The ortho told me to stop holding my phone that way, and the joint issue resolved.   So this is plausible to me.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Warthog: So I got a Samsung S21 Ultra, which was meaningfully bigger than my prior phone.  I started holding it sort of like in the picture, but with my thumb along the bottom of the screen 90 degrees to the rest of my hand.  Within two months, I'd developed a problem with the joint in the base of my thumb bad enough I had to start wearing a brace.  The ortho told me to stop holding my phone that way, and the joint issue resolved.   So this is plausible to me.


This position:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Led to problems with this joint:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I did not read the article but I can tell you that I had to make a very conscious effort to stop holding my large sized phone with my pinky. It was getting a slightly painful callous and it was deformity my pinkie. This did not happen until I switched to the larger phone.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
However, the "Forest Whitaker eye" that Slate articles give me is very real
 
bababa
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Seems plausible to me too. I developed swollen joints in three fingers of my left hand shortly after covid started. I certainly assume it must be because I started using my cell phone a lot more because I was stuck at home all the time.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: I did not read the article but I can tell you that I had to make a very conscious effort to stop holding my large sized phone with my pinky. It was getting a slightly painful callous and it was deformity my pinkie. This did not happen until I switched to the larger phone.


So I'm not the only one.  That's the problem with phones, they are getting larger and heavier.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Stinky pinky is unrelated
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Actually I have an
Indention in my pinky; from my cellphone.
I'd post it but my ink would doxx me
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Warthog: Warthog: So I got a Samsung S21 Ultra, which was meaningfully bigger than my prior phone.  I started holding it sort of like in the picture, but with my thumb along the bottom of the screen 90 degrees to the rest of my hand.  Within two months, I'd developed a problem with the joint in the base of my thumb bad enough I had to start wearing a brace.  The ortho told me to stop holding my phone that way, and the joint issue resolved.   So this is plausible to me.

This position:

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Led to problems with this joint:

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Seems like a very uncomfortable way to hold a phone.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Warthog: So I got a Samsung S21 Ultra, which was meaningfully bigger than my prior phone.  I started holding it sort of like in the picture, but with my thumb along the bottom of the screen 90 degrees to the rest of my hand.  Within two months, I'd developed a problem with the joint in the base of my thumb bad enough I had to start wearing a brace.  The ortho told me to stop holding my phone that way, and the joint issue resolved.   So this is plausible to me.


What a load on Republican thinking bull crap!

It's clearly the fault of someone else.

Personally I blame Steve Jobs. He figured out a way to sucker you all into buying fruity palm pilots that rot your humanity and force you to prove your worth by the broken screens you present to the world.
 
