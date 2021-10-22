 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Subby would have written a good headline for this article on 'Striketober' but is instead currently picketing the submission queue, demanding a brighter shade of green   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would think  stroketober is more of a fark thing.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here's a whiter shade of pale.
welcome to Fark
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The overlords are scared...
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://mobile.twitter.com/JonahFurman​/status/1450919307869888518

Keep at it.  Don't listen to their bullshiat laws.  Striking isnt about following bullshiat decisions.  Don't back down.  Worker solidarity always.  ✊
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
labor is entitled to all it creates
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is shaping up to be a delightful thread.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: here's a whiter shade of pale.
welcome to Fark


<shakes tiny pre-emptive fist>
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The overlords are scared...
[Fark user image image 425x513]
https://mobile.twitter.com/JonahFurman​/status/1450919307869888518

Keep at it.  Don't listen to their bullshiat laws.  Striking isnt about following bullshiat decisions.  Don't back down.  Worker solidarity always.  ✊


Throughout history workers' rights have been won by making sure no one is inconvenienced.

/s
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pesky workers. Wanting a fair wage for working.
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meanwhile east coast Kaiser OPEIU is sucking management's cock
 
thehobbes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Deere backed down on pulling healthcare.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Solidarity Forever
Youtube czQh1vj1jF8
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Does this include deere workers who go out to maintain deere equipment that isn't really broken but it's not going to work until you pay a little ransom?

Because shiat's going to get very real if there's no harvest.
 
Greil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Does this include deere workers who go out to maintain deere equipment that isn't really broken but it's not going to work until you pay a little ransom?

Because shiat's going to get very real if there's no harvest.


So....I'm not a farmer but what is this? Are they sabotaging their vehicles or something?
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Thats the power of the union!"
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Greil: thehellisthis: Does this include deere workers who go out to maintain deere equipment that isn't really broken but it's not going to work until you pay a little ransom?

Because shiat's going to get very real if there's no harvest.

So....I'm not a farmer but what is this? Are they sabotaging their vehicles or something?


https://www.thedrive.com/news/39158/f​a​rmers-are-having-to-hack-their-own-tra​ctors-just-to-make-repairs
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Greil: thehellisthis: Does this include deere workers who go out to maintain deere equipment that isn't really broken but it's not going to work until you pay a little ransom?

Because shiat's going to get very real if there's no harvest.

So....I'm not a farmer but what is this? Are they sabotaging their vehicles or something?


Deere works very hard these days to make sure that you can't repair the equipment that you own.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Greil: thehellisthis: Does this include deere workers who go out to maintain deere equipment that isn't really broken but it's not going to work until you pay a little ransom?

Because shiat's going to get very real if there's no harvest.

So....I'm not a farmer but what is this? Are they sabotaging their vehicles or something?

Deere works very hard these days to make sure that you can't repair the equipment that you own.


That's basically where consumer passenger vehicles are headed as well.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Greil: thehellisthis: Does this include deere workers who go out to maintain deere equipment that isn't really broken but it's not going to work until you pay a little ransom?

Because shiat's going to get very real if there's no harvest.

So....I'm not a farmer but what is this? Are they sabotaging their vehicles or something?


Software licensing/agreements. Farmers can't repair their own equipment without exorbitant fees like "calibration" services. 

Some hackers in Ukraine got around it, so of course the US wants to prosecute them
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Greil: thehellisthis: Does this include deere workers who go out to maintain deere equipment that isn't really broken but it's not going to work until you pay a little ransom?

Because shiat's going to get very real if there's no harvest.

So....I'm not a farmer but what is this? Are they sabotaging their vehicles or something?

DeereEvery company works very hard these days to make sure that you can't repair the equipment that you own.


Fixed
Guess which party supports Right to Repair.
Times up: all of them. It's non-partisan (but a smaller percent of Republicans support it, so not completely non-partisan)
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: I would think  stroketober is more of a fark thing.


Fark's a fairly liberal place.  We don't discriminate against the other 11 months like that.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some freelance writer wanted to show off their English degree
 
