(WRAL)   Where can a senior chief officer find pleasure, search the world for treasure, learn to ignore life-saving technology? In the navy   (wral.com) divider line
rickythepenguin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Senior Chief Petty Officer.  Enlisted, E-8 paygrade.  To make chief is in itself, somewhat rarefied air, this guy was one rank above, and just one rank below Master Chief.

Personal decision(s) aside, to make Senior at 16 years is a pretty good run.

/That guy
/E-5 petty officer second class
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
SNL "The Navy" S4E15 1979
Youtube jhioeOeOHsA


an SNL classic....I still remember seeing this for the first time in the late 70's.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did I miss in the article where it said he was unvaxxed?

Or are we just making that assumption?
 
OutsmartBullet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In case you were wondering,

"All Navy COVID deaths have been individuals not immunized."

https://www.navy.mil/US-Navy-COVID-19​-​Updates/
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Senior Chief?  As long as Master Chief is okay.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Commander Riker reportedly comforting his widow.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I just lost one of our oldest employees, Cathy, a woman who worked for us since I was a teenager.  Anti-vax and proud of it, she died on a ventilator Wednesday after 3 weeks in Mass General.  They took her off it briefly so she could talk to her adult daughter about the disposition of her estate and funeral, but her daughter wouldn't listen and eventually ran out of the room crying, so no one has any idea of how she wished to be treated in death.  My 7 year-old still walks around the house at night with the Simba plush toy she gave us when he was born, it's his favorite.  Why am I telling this to a bunch of Farkers?  No reason, I'm just pissed and sad.  Get vaccinated, you numbskulls, all of you, even the shiatposters who I have red-flagged.
 
