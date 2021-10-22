 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   When this Scot needs another drink, he needs it now   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad it couldn't be amusing like this incident:

drunk guy breaks into liquor store
Youtube Pe-tI61Ve14


Still a classic to this day.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk Guy In Store
Youtube Xvj4Ud-RKrM
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [YouTube video: Drunk Guy In Store]


You have to give the guy points for trying.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've all been there, bro. I'm not allowed in Albertsons anymore.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Be kind. Perhaps he was dealing with a breakup?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I find it fascinating how many societies let a lot of stuff slide...when alcohol is involved.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
9/10 for committment
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Xvj4Ud-R​KrM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


I've tried it plenty of times during my heavy drinking days, were I'd run out of booze and head for more, on foot.

The problems is, if you drank a lot, you'll get progressively more drunk on your way, so when you start out, its OK, when you arrive to purchase more its bad, and when you somehow make it home, its straight to bed.

This guy looks something like that.
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wonder why young men wrinkle their heads, as if it makes them look tough.

It doesn't, but hopefully it'll stick, so they permanently walk around with a stupid frown.
 
guestguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: I wonder why young men wrinkle their heads, as if it makes them look tough.

It doesn't, but hopefully it'll stick, so they permanently walk around with a stupid frown.


It has more of a "liking the smell of his own fart" vibe...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I find it fascinating how many societies let a lot of stuff slide...when alcohol is involved.


valid observation. it's often a get out of jail free card. levels of behavior get tolerated that otherwise may escalate and erupt. the invisible bond of been there done that.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Resident Muslim: I find it fascinating how many societies let a lot of stuff slide...when alcohol is involved.

valid observation. it's often a get out of jail free card. levels of behavior get tolerated that otherwise may escalate and erupt. the invisible bond of been there done that.


Or, in this case,
Beer There and Not Here
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Must be drinking that Buckfast I hear it gives you inhuman strength
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcos P: Must be drinking that Buckfast I hear it gives you inhuman strength


My FAS kid is like that.  Give him a buzz, and he turns into Hulk.  Ungodly strong and mean as hell.  It's why the commercial alcohol providers nearby know him and won't sell to him.  He's been kicked out of everywhere within walking distance of his place.
 
