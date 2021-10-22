 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Have you been wondering about what astrologers might have to say about the link between a person's star sign and vaccination status? No? Well, this Utah County was and spent taxpayer money to find out   (yahoo.com) divider line
45
    More: Facepalm, Vaccination, Vaccine, Astrological sign, Astrology, Salt Lake County, Public health, Immune system, tweet Tuesday  
•       •       •

469 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2021 at 12:40 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark Yahoo - here's the twitter post with the actual numbers:

https://twitter.com/SaltLakeHealth/st​a​tus/1450570095550517249
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, we're number 2!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd that Libra isn't an exact 50%.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Scorpios have always been a surly bunch.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As always, Leos leading the way.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's best to get vaccinated when Mars is in gatorade.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There is some truth to astrology, but not in a way astrologers understand.

There are seasonal effects that combine with birth or early developmental stages that influence health and personality.  It doesn't matter if Venus was in retrograde, but spending your first six months indoors with the adults around you carrying seasonal viruses might.

I haven't looked it up, but presumably your distance from the equator factors in as well.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Scorpios have always been a surly bunch.


No, that was Samoans.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: As always, Leos leading the way.


Clearly, we couldn't do otherwise.
/fluffs mane
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's the year of the numb nut. Antivaxxer out front should have told you.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wanted a famous celebrity to host my new astrology program, but nobody could find the right star.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I am willing to accept several million in taxpayer funding to study the same theory as it relates to your birth year in the Chinese calendar , all research will be conducted onsite at the local Chinese restaurant and their placemats as source material to see if the year of the Rat = plague rat
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Idiots. Everyone knows you go to a Voodoo priestess for meaningful vaccination information.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Scorpios have always been a surly bunch.


Hey, fark you!

/Turns 40 in five days.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I am willing to accept several million in taxpayer funding to study the same theory as it relates to your birth year in the Chinese calendar , all research will be conducted onsite at the local Chinese restaurant and their placemats as source material to see if the year of the Rat = plague rat


Nope, Rats are too smart for that.  I think the foolhardy assholes are the Roosters
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The symbol for Cancer is a 69.

Nice.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm a Taurus. Average vaccination rate, perfectly average height for my demographic, we're basically the mayonnaise of the signs. Although according to Wikipedia it was the first sign identified by the Mesopotamians, so we've got that going for us.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Welp, potus bidet is a Scorpio. Meaning he lied about being vaccinated, or most probably his mother lied about his birth date because he's the bastage you all know he is.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Superstition is to religion what astrology is to astronomy the mad daughter of a wise mother. These daughters have too long dominated the earth."

Went to college for four years.  Picked that up in a Tiny Toons episode
 
Soulless Carbon Rod
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Do Mormons believe in astrology?
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The headline got me thinking, "What podunk backwater county did this shiat?"

SALT LAKE COUNTY?

Utah, I am so glad I don't live in you anymore.
 
Soulless Carbon Rod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GypsyJoker: The symbol for Cancer is a 69.

Nice.


So they don't procreate?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: HighlanderRPI: I am willing to accept several million in taxpayer funding to study the same theory as it relates to your birth year in the Chinese calendar , all research will be conducted onsite at the local Chinese restaurant and their placemats as source material to see if the year of the Rat = plague rat

Nope, Rats are too smart for that.  I think the foolhardy assholes are the Roosters


The hell you say. I've been fully vaxxed since May.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So a college professor printed out horoscopes for everyone in his class and handed them out to all the students and he asked them to read them silently and then say what they thought.

"oh yes, this is me to the "T"

"Yup this is me 100%"

"wow, this describes me very well"

"They nailed it!"

The professor then told the class, "I gave everyone of you the same horoscope."
 
Pinner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Soulless Carbon Rod: Do Mormons believe in astrology?


If it's part of the original Prairie Voodoo package, then yes.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Keep in mind that Gemini number should be halved.
 
Rezurok
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Astrology is horseshiat, but I don't see the problem with this.  When you're trying to convince idiots to get vaccinated, it can't hurt to try speaking their language.
 
cendojr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
tHeY SpEnT TaXpAyEr mOnEy
GTFOWTS, this is only marginally more difficult than sitting by age cohorts.
\DNRTFA, so this being Utah, it's probably a contracted out boondoggle that profits the local religious establishment
 
mekkab
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Soulless Carbon Rod: Do Mormons believe in astrology?


Joseph Smith was into some crazy occult stuff.  I mean, he founded a religion. So, yes.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: So a college professor printed out horoscopes for everyone in his class and handed them out to all the students and he asked them to read them silently and then say what they thought.

"oh yes, this is me to the "T"

"Yup this is me 100%"

"wow, this describes me very well"

"They nailed it!"

The professor then told the class, "I gave everyone of you the same horoscope."


A teacher did that to my class in high school.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I feel I'm being discriminated against and ignored. I am part of the new old zodiac sign, Ophiuchus. No one ever talks about us. That's why we're paranoid and cranky, the two traits associated with our sign. We also like piña coladas and walking in the rain, but that's not important now. Ophicans Unite!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rezurok: it can't hurt to try speaking their language.


doy, duh, um, er, blagh, doh, la de da, mmmmm, blarghg.


translated:  "get your damn shots"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Scorpios have always been a surly bunch.


Can't get a frog to give me a ride across the river.  That's for sure.  Dumb, thin skinned, easily stingable frog.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
TFA was not the shiatshow I expected. Nice work, Utah health folks.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: So a college professor printed out horoscopes for everyone in his class and handed them out to all the students and he asked them to read them silently and then say what they thought.

"oh yes, this is me to the "T"

"Yup this is me 100%"

"wow, this describes me very well"

"They nailed it!"

The professor then told the class, "I gave everyone of you the same horoscope."


This also works with personality tests.
 
SuperChris
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I suppose the 'study' isn't that dumb if it convinced someone to get vaccinated.

But anybody who wasn't convinced by anything until their horoscope told them to is an absolute idiot.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: There is some truth to astrology, but not in a way astrologers understand.

There are seasonal effects that combine with birth or early developmental stages that influence health and personality.  It doesn't matter if Venus was in retrograde, but spending your first six months indoors with the adults around you carrying seasonal viruses might.

I haven't looked it up, but presumably your distance from the equator factors in as well.


Far better (and well documented) example is hockey playing ability.   Capricorns and Aquarians are better hockey players than Sagittarians.

This of course has nothing to due with astrology, but instead birthdate cutoffs in kid's sports.  Jan 1 is typical for hockey, so players born just after that time will tend to be bigger and stronger than kids born nearly a year later just before the cutoff.  Bigger/stronger = more playing time, more coaching attention = better player.

/Capricorn.
//Even if the Sun was in Sagittarius when I was born
///Astrology is off by a sign and drifting ever farther from the original alignment.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jaytkay: steklo: So a college professor printed out horoscopes for everyone in his class and handed them out to all the students and he asked them to read them silently and then say what they thought.

"oh yes, this is me to the "T"

"Yup this is me 100%"

"wow, this describes me very well"

"They nailed it!"

The professor then told the class, "I gave everyone of you the same horoscope."

A teacher did that to my class in high school.


It's a classic.  I think that and the blue eyes / brown eyes experiments should be standard in school... Under the supervision of an appropriately smart and educated individual.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jaytkay: A teacher did that to my class in high school.


It's probably a popular trick these days....

I used to read mine in the newspaper before I went to middle school each day. Not once did any of that crap come true.

I find it's best to just use Chinese fortune cookies to dictate my life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How to increase vaccination rates with this one weird trick.
(If that truly was the point it's sort a slick)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: This also works with personality tests.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey baby, I'm a Scorpio.  What sign are you?
"Stop"
or
"Do Not Enter"
or
"My angry boyfriend is right behind you"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When anyone would ask me what my sign was, I always told them "neon".
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.