(MSN)   Oh wait, cannabis is causing a water shortage in Oregon?   (msn.com) divider line
61
•       •       •

SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Legalizing recreational marijuana was always bound to cause unintended consequences, including more traffic accidents, addiction, and worse mental health issues.


Wow, this article starts out SO objective and scholarly!

I think we found where cannabevets works.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The "author" stops mere millimeters from lamenting Becky's death.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure this is the first time in the history of the world that vegetation has competed with humans for water usage, whatever will we do in this novel situation?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I'm sure this is the first time in the history of the world that vegetation has competed with humans for water usage, whatever will we do in this novel situation?


BUT IT'S THE DEVIL'S WEED!!1!!1! ZOMG!!1!!1jh10 OMFGBBQ!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When it comes down to cattle ranchers versus weed growers fighting over water rights I think the ranchers might be in for an unpleasant surprise. Nixon's drug war taught them some tricks that go far beyond cow tipping.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, a lack of rain is.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legalizing recreational marijuana was always bound to cause unintended consequences, including more traffic accidents, addiction, and worse mental health issues.

stoppedreadingthere.jpg
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, nuclear power desalination plants with direct rail to bury the salt in the Rockies, anyone?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: So, nuclear power desalination plants with direct rail to bury the salt in the Rockies, anyone?


Nah, Nevada's closer, and the Feds already own about 3/4 of it....
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better stop brewing shiatty beers to free up water.

Bud, coors, the beast, rolling rock, etc
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought they were getting a bunch of snow.  My science teacher said snow had water in it and when you applied heat, they snow converted to water.  But where does the white go teacher?  Answer me that.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think there are bigger issues at play if a 75,000 plant grow (~5 acres) can fark up the water levels that much.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Legalizing recreational marijuana was always bound to cause unintended consequences, including more traffic accidents, addiction, and worse mental health issues.


Wow, this article starts out SO objective and scholarly!

I think we found where cannabevets works.


LOL. It's pretty accurate buddy. Might want to remove head from ass.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: ...where does the white go teacher?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another thread for potheads to get defensive.  Go smoke another spleef and pretend it fixes everything.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: I think there are bigger issues at play if a 75,000 plant grow (~5 acres) can fark up the water levels that much.


That was just a recent example. I don't know much about growing weed, but I do know how examples work.

This is like saying your car isn't bad for the climate because come on, it's just one little car.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drearyx: LOL. It's pretty accurate buddy. Might want to remove head from ass.


Please cite your sources.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: I think there are bigger issues at play if a 75,000 plant grow (~5 acres) can fark up the water levels that much.


Narrator: it can't
Even a flood crop like rice isn't going to use an appreciable amount of water for only 5 acres.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: ajgeek: So, nuclear power desalination plants with direct rail to bury the salt in the Rockies, anyone?

Nah, Nevada's closer, and the Feds already own about 3/4 of it....


Can't just dump it in Bonneville, they got salt just laying around all over the place.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the actions this "author" deemed "illegal" are actually just unregistered. It's not a criminal infraction, it's regulatory.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProbablyDrunk: All the actions this "author" deemed "illegal" are actually just unregistered. It's not a criminal infraction, it's regulatory.


Handle checks out
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Billy Liar: ajgeek: So, nuclear power desalination plants with direct rail to bury the salt in the Rockies, anyone?

Nah, Nevada's closer, and the Feds already own about 3/4 of it....

Can't just dump it in Bonneville, they got salt just laying around all over the place.


That's perfect, who would notice?
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I'm sure this is the first time in the history of the world that vegetation has competed with humans for water usage, whatever will we do in this novel situation?


"Water wars" are a thing, you know.  In places where water is scarce, any time you divert it from its intended recipient, regardless of what you have planned to do with it, is going to get someone upset.  Potentially lynch mob upset.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Billy Liar: ajgeek: So, nuclear power desalination plants with direct rail to bury the salt in the Rockies, anyone?

Nah, Nevada's closer, and the Feds already own about 3/4 of it....

Can't just dump it in Bonneville, they got salt just laying around all over the place.


Isn't there a Domino's Pizza nearby? That might partially cover their salt use...
 
Soulless Carbon Rod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always make sure they don't sell you Oregon instead of the real thing.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Another thread for potheads to get defensive.  Go smoke another spleef and pretend it fixes everything.


I grow my own, it does.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If y'all think agriculture uses a lot of water, just wait till you find out how much water a COLO data center uses on a daily basis.
 
Anim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF does this mean? and why is legal cannabis marketplace in quotes? Sounds like whoever wrote this is a deep south transplant who doesn't like other people enjoying things. They should move back down here and be miserable with us.

"It is nice that the governor is finally sending the state police in to crack down on the illegal marijuana farms. But the governor might also want to pause and consider how much the "legal cannabis marketplace" is helping fuel demand for the illegal one."
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So legalization is bad because people are growing illegally.  Got it.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't smoke weed at all. Even I could tell it's article was a load of shiat.
 
kindms
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
when you have unlicensed grows with 72,000 plants and limited water table you are going to have problems

That is industrial scale farming.
 
tirob
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Come on now, Oregon.  What's more important, growing weed or being able to take a shower now and then?

ProbablyDrunk: All the actions this "author" deemed "illegal" are actually just unregistered. It's not a criminal infraction, it's regulatory.


Incorrect.  If you divert water illegally in Oregon, it's a criminal offense.

https://oregon.public.law/statutes/or​s​_537.990
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fine. I guess I can lay off the bong use.  But it just tastes so much better with a bong filled with fresh rain water. Never mind that the bong uses 10 gallons of water and I change completely after each use.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

logieal: Fine. I guess I can lay off the bong use.  But it just tastes so much better with a bong filled with fresh rain water. Never mind that the bong uses 10 gallons of water and I change completely after each use.


I also change after each use of a bong.
 
ferndip
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Article was probably written by a wine snob who will tell you that weed uses more water than growing grapes / making wine

/a lot of that attitude in Nor Cal
//they actually prefer the smell of dairy farms over weed growing here
///Jebus shoulda turned water into weed, we would have a different outlook me thinks
 
davynelson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So..... dry mouth?

DNRTFA
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
wp-media.patheos.comView Full Size
This grass has more intentional and unintentional impacts than the other grass.

/Lane Co is in OR, tbc
 
phoenixdan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If y'all think agriculture uses a lot of water, just wait till you find out how much water a COLO data center uses on a daily basis.


But harvesting data never hurt anyone...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mouser: Lambskincoat: I'm sure this is the first time in the history of the world that vegetation has competed with humans for water usage, whatever will we do in this novel situation?

"Water wars" are a thing, you know.  In places where water is scarce, any time you divert it from its intended recipient, regardless of what you have planned to do with it, is going to get someone upset.  Potentially lynch mob upset.


See also: Los Angeles
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Damn and I was going to move to Oregon so I could start injecting the maryjuanna like my friend Becky.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: logieal: Fine. I guess I can lay off the bong use.  But it just tastes so much better with a bong filled with fresh rain water. Never mind that the bong uses 10 gallons of water and I change completely after each use.

I also change after each use of a bong.


I see what you did there.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Glad the facts in the first sentence considered by legislators before they voted on legality.

Were they only thinking of sales tax income for the state and bribes for 'smoothing the permit process,' for themselves?
 
gbv23
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There was a decent article in the Portland alt-weekly about getting-off the weed
when Portland hosted the annual convention of Marijuana Anonymous a few years ago.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But the governor might also want to pause and consider how much the "legal cannabis marketplace" is helping fuel demand for the illegal one.

Because having a tested and regulated product readily available when I want it really makes me want to pay twice as much for some mystery weed from some mystery dude who keeps some mystery schedule, said no cannabis user ever.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

phoenixdan: Weaver95: If y'all think agriculture uses a lot of water, just wait till you find out how much water a COLO data center uses on a daily basis.

But harvesting data never hurt anyone...


Sure, Zuckerberg
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Glad the facts in the first sentence considered by legislators before they voted on legality.


What facts?
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Legalizing recreational marijuana was always bound to cause unintended consequences, including more traffic accidents, addiction, and worse mental health issues.


Wow, this article starts out SO objective and scholarly!

I think we found where cannabevets works.


His other editorials are pure bitter old crank who gets his facts from misspelled Facebook memes.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
While I grant that I have had a psychotic break after partaking in cannabis, I am predisposed. It's known that it's possible. 

I don't think that it so much as makes a blip in the radar, generally speaking, for 'worse mental health issues' from a statistical standpoint. It's so rare as to be just noise in the data.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
 Tear out the pot plants and plant almond trees instead. Problem solved.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tirob: If you divert water illegally in Oregon, it's a criminal offense.


So you admit this is no worse than if they diverted water to grow any other crop.

Good to know.
 
