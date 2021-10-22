 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Straight Outta Stockholm
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Swedish....rap?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Murflette: Swedish....rap?


There's Mongolian Metal (The Hu), so why not?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baron Harkonnen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I went to Stockholm once.  I hated it at first, but the longer I stayed the more I liked it.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Murflette: Swedish....rap?


What the hell rhymes with "bork"?
 
Headso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Straight outta Stockholm, bland motherfarker named Einar
 
Katwang
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Murflette: Swedish....rap?


I guess you make rhymes about lutefisk and fjords and cruising in Viking boats - or is that Norway?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's ok, he was stealing all his songs from American rap artists and not crediting them.   A 21st century Jimmy Page.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just like my syndrome the VA refuses to recognize/treat
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Great, now Sweden has a gang problem? Are they gangster Vikings?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Biggie Smallender?
Tupac Shakurson?
 
GoodHomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In other news, in Sweden, this is a rapper:

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
please
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Importing American culture.
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wow great genre!
 
