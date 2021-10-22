 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Yet another example of senseless grain elevator violence   (nbcnews.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too early to start talking about grain elevator control.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carbohydrates are a curse upon my waistline.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man who had been fired from a grain elevator in Nebraska on Thursday returned with a gun and shot three people


How they got that catapult up there I'll never know
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say that working in silos leads to increasing levels of alienation.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I will not be silo'd, shucked or harveststored.  I am a human being."
Number 6 at Grand Island, NE

You know this isn't actually an island, Number 6
"So out of here!"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My uncle actually died in a grain silo.  He was shoveling out an empty silo, and he had a heart attack.

When you grow up on farms, there are a hundred of these "watch out or you'll be killed" stories surrounding farming.  I can recall:

1.  Don't play in the hay bales, there are snakes in there.
2.  Don't play in the hay bales, they could fall and crush you.
3.  Don't go in the grain silo, you could be buried in grain and suffocate.
4.  Don't go into the cornfield, because you'll get lost like that kid over in [nearby town].
5.  Don't go into the cornfield, because you'll be run down by a combine like that kid over in [nearby town].

Playing in the hay bales is actually pretty awesome.  You can fall from some stupendous heights and not get messed up.  You can also build some impressive forts.
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/An Amish with a 'tude, you know that's unheard of!
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully a good guy had a gun too.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: Thankfully a good guy had a gun too.


But why wasn't everyone polite?
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly I expected this to be about a grain explosion, those things are crazy.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: My uncle actually died in a grain silo.  He was shoveling out an empty silo, and he had a heart attack.

When you grow up on farms, there are a hundred of these "watch out or you'll be killed" stories surrounding farming.  I can recall:

1.  Don't play in the hay bales, there are snakes in there.
2.  Don't play in the hay bales, they could fall and crush you.
3.  Don't go in the grain silo, you could be buried in grain and suffocate.
4.  Don't go into the cornfield, because you'll get lost like that kid over in [nearby town].
5.  Don't go into the cornfield, because you'll be run down by a combine like that kid over in [nearby town].

Playing in the hay bales is actually pretty awesome.  You can fall from some stupendous heights and not get messed up.  You can also build some impressive forts.


CSB: One summer in college, I worked at a grain elevator. The boss was known to be a creep in our small town, and had even had an incident with my dad back in the day (long story, but my dad was OK with me taking the job). Day one, he had me go into one of the silos and shovel some stuff around, and it absolutely occurred to me that he could close the roof on me at any time and leave me in there to suffocate and die.

I'm not sure what that was about -- I didn't go back inside the silos at any point the rest of the summer. My job was to weigh trucks and take samples of their deposits.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harlock: Approves:

[Fark user image 583x752]

/An Amish with a 'tude, you know that's unheard of!


That was a good movie
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: Thankfully a good guy had a gun too.


More precisely, there was a shotgun just lying around in the grain elevator, and the employee used it to kill the guy going postal.  Are shotguns common office equipment in grain elevators?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went with a friend to the local grain elevator.   He had a load of seed corn to process.   After an hour on the tractor, we get in line at the elevator.  There's a couple of wagons ahead of us.  I suggest to my friend that we open the back on the wagon in front of us and watch all his corn dump on the ground.  He didn't see any humor in that.

Our turn, we dump the corn.   They blow off all the chaff (?), bag it and had the guy a check for doing that.  What a country.   Went back, tossed the bag of seed corn in his barn and called it a day.

OSS (Other Silo Story)

As a young idiot whose parents ran a newspaper, I'd have to go down to the local elevator every week to pick up the elevator's numbers for the newspaper.   Farmers needed to know if there was storage available two days before the newspaper got published.  There would be three or four guys hanging around the office, yapping.  A radio played the farm news out of Effingham, Illinois.  All of a sudden, they'd shut up and you'd better not say anything.  The news guy would rapid fire the price per bushel for corn, wheat and soybeans and then move on to cows showing up at the stockyard.  The guys would immediately pick up their conversation exactly where they left off.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It started this way...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: GrinzGrimly: Thankfully a good guy had a gun too.

More precisely, there was a shotgun just lying around in the grain elevator, and the employee used it to kill the guy going postal.  Are shotguns common office equipment in grain elevators?


Pest control?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another employee retrieved a shotgun from an office and shot Hoskinson, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the patrol.


Jesus, what kind of company is this that they know to be armed?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Effingham, Illinois


As in, "our guests are here, get the effing ham out of the oven!"
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: GrinzGrimly: Thankfully a good guy had a gun too.

More precisely, there was a shotgun just lying around in the grain elevator, and the employee used it to kill the guy going postal postum.  Are shotguns common office equipment in grain elevators?


/FTFY
 
ditka80
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the article it appears that the grain elevator fired first.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Geotpf: GrinzGrimly: Thankfully a good guy had a gun too.

More precisely, there was a shotgun just lying around in the grain elevator, and the employee used it to kill the guy going postal.  Are shotguns common office equipment in grain elevators?

Pest control?


Actually, that kind of makes sense.  I can see random critters being attracted to the grain.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Never happen in Canada.  The dogs would maul you before you crossed the river.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wow
That was corny
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Geotpf: GrinzGrimly: Geotpf: GrinzGrimly: Thankfully a good guy had a gun too.

More precisely, there was a shotgun just lying around in the grain elevator, and the employee used it to kill the guy going postal.  Are shotguns common office equipment in grain elevators?

Pest control?

Actually, that kind of makes sense.  I can see random critters being attracted to the grain.


Conceding? On Fark?? IN A GUN THREAD?!

Ok, now I've seen everything.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Thankfully a good guy had a gun too.


No, because that's the reason three people two innocent people died + the shooter.
 
Randrew
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Another employee retrieved a shotgun from an office and shot Hoskinson, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the patrol.


Jesus, what kind of company is this that they know to be armed?


I'm more curious about what kind of shotgun load can blow a guy all the way from the grain elevator to the hospital.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I went with a friend to the local grain elevator.   He had a load of seed corn to process.   After an hour on the tractor, we get in line at the elevator.  There's a couple of wagons ahead of us.  I suggest to my friend that we open the back on the wagon in front of us and watch all his corn dump on the ground.  He didn't see any humor in that.

Our turn, we dump the corn.   They blow off all the chaff (?), bag it and had the guy a check for doing that.  What a country.   Went back, tossed the bag of seed corn in his barn and called it a day.

OSS (Other Silo Story)

As a young idiot whose parents ran a newspaper, I'd have to go down to the local elevator every week to pick up the elevator's numbers for the newspaper.   Farmers needed to know if there was storage available two days before the newspaper got published.  There would be three or four guys hanging around the office, yapping.  A radio played the farm news out of Effingham, Illinois.  All of a sudden, they'd shut up and you'd better not say anything.  The news guy would rapid fire the price per bushel for corn, wheat and soybeans and then move on to cows showing up at the stockyard.  The guys would immediately pick up their conversation exactly where they left off.


Why would they read the newspaper if the numbers always came 2 days late?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Has anyone asked if the Grain Elevator is okay?cause .. BOOM!
 
Rennisa
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If he didn't bust on there screaming, "It's time to make it grain baby!!" Then I feel like we have a lost opportunity here.
 
Randrew
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rennisa: If he didn't bust on there screaming, "It's time to make it grain baby!!" Then I feel like we have a lost opportunity here.


"grain baby" is the funky smelling stuff in the gutters around the hole where trucks dump their grain to be augered up for storage.  Stray grain mixes with water in the gutters and ferments there.

/it's a joke.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Harry Freakstorm: I went with a friend to the local grain elevator.   He had a load of seed corn to process.   After an hour on the tractor, we get in line at the elevator.  There's a couple of wagons ahead of us.  I suggest to my friend that we open the back on the wagon in front of us and watch all his corn dump on the ground.  He didn't see any humor in that.

Our turn, we dump the corn.   They blow off all the chaff (?), bag it and had the guy a check for doing that.  What a country.   Went back, tossed the bag of seed corn in his barn and called it a day.

OSS (Other Silo Story)

As a young idiot whose parents ran a newspaper, I'd have to go down to the local elevator every week to pick up the elevator's numbers for the newspaper.   Farmers needed to know if there was storage available two days before the newspaper got published.  There would be three or four guys hanging around the office, yapping.  A radio played the farm news out of Effingham, Illinois.  All of a sudden, they'd shut up and you'd better not say anything.  The news guy would rapid fire the price per bushel for corn, wheat and soybeans and then move on to cows showing up at the stockyard.  The guys would immediately pick up their conversation exactly where they left off.

Why would they read the newspaper if the numbers always came 2 days late?


Well, sir.  that was their only sorce of information, sides, calling up the grain elevator and asking.  And for that, you had to have a phone.  You had to have the grain elevator's phone number and you had to go in to the kitchen and call.  And the wife is in there.  Do you want to explain why an American farmer is in the kitchen on a work day, making telephone calls?  What is he? A record producer?

So, when the farmer gets to the silo and gets told there's no room, he can go over to the newspaper and complain.  Now, the elevator might let him dump the grain in an area but they aren't gonna pay him until it's sold.  The birds'll get it.  The farmer will mention this to the newspaper guy, too.  The newpaper guy will send the idiot kid over with a Polaroid Land camera to get a photo of the grain being dumped on the ground.  The idiot kid will get a distant shot of...  is that grain or did you take a picture of gravel, moran?  Try and get a photo of them actually dumping the grain on the ground, Harry.

So, Harry goes over there but on the way, he meets Barb.  Barb asks him where he's going and she says she's going over to her house to lay out.  Is that a Polaroid camera?  Sure is.  Can you take a picture of me laying out on my tummy with no top?  Sure can.  Well, let's go.   Now.  Get a good picture of me on my tummy.  Is my butt crack showing?  This is last years' bikini and it's very small.  I should get a new one.  Here, I'm gonna move the bottom down a bit so there's a tan line.  Is that cool?  Whoops!  Forgot about the top!  Did you see anything, Harry?  It's okay.  Maybe I'll let you take some others.  We're friends, right?
[CAT LIKE TYPING DETECTED]

Harry! I sent you over to the grain elevator two hours ago!  Where is that phone?  No photo?  What happened to all the film in that camera?  Bad roll of film?
 
Polartank13
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As soon as the deliveries are made in the front door, you move the stuff out the back and sell it at a discount. You take a two hundred dollar case of corn and you sell it for a hundred. It doesn't matter. It's all profit. And then finally, when there's nothing left, when you can't borrow another buck from the bank or buy another case of corn, you bust the joint out. You light a match

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

