(NBC News)   Life...ummm...finds a way   (nbcnews.com)
18
    Evolution, Elephant, Ivory, Chromosome, Y chromosome, Gene, tuskless surviving females  
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
mercator_psi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
TUSK!
MST3K - "Werewolf" credits medley
Youtube HTsbcZpH2VI
 
Soulless Carbon Rod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's gotta turn out badly... for rhino's.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good, fark the poachers, it is sad though because you would see the pictures of elephants with 10+ ft tusks and it look like an amazing sight.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's okay.  Asshats will still hunt them and cut off their tails, right Traitor Tot?
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They didn't evolve to be tuskless. The tuskless survived long enough to be more likely to pass on their genes.

/bad headline
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's just like corn, cotton, and all sorts of other species - we've just created an improved species that's more resistant to pests.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Soulless Carbon Rod: That's gotta turn out badly... for rhino's.


That's not ivory.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Soulless Carbon Rod: That's gotta turn out badly... for rhino's.


Different market. Rhino horns are not ivory.

/ To save the rhinos we need to start a rumor in China that rhino horn shrinks men's pee-pees
// Vlad should put his troll farms on that instead of messing with our elections
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Soulless Carbon Rod: That's gotta turn out badly... for rhino's.

Different market. Rhino horns are not ivory.

/ To save the rhinos we need to start a rumor in China that rhino horn shrinks men's pee-pees
// Vlad should put his troll farms on that instead of messing with our elections


Different market? Don't they all go to boner pills?

(I know they don't I just wanted to type boner pills)
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

schnee: They didn't evolve to be tuskless. The tuskless survived long enough to be more likely to pass on their genes.


Um.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Traitor Tot's Elephant Hunt

It was grueling.  I was three days off the coke and Sudafed wasn't doing anything.  I was doing shots just to keep the bugs from burrowing under my skin.  The hotel was horrible.  Like they couldn't Google air conditioning out here?  The truck was late.  The road was so bumpy.  When we got to the place where the elephants were, the guy with my rifle hadn't loaded it yet, so I had to wait forever.  The guy running this shiat show showed me which one to shoot and 7 bullets later, it was dead.   They cut off the tail for me and told the locals there was free elephant meat.  I would have sold it, cause I know business.  It's in my jeans.

Natives were all vegans or something so that Disney Circle of Like thing with weird cats eating it and then other elephants eating the weird cats kicked in.  Nature.  What a bunch of crap. Glad I'm an American and don't have to put up with any of that crap.

I told them to Fedex the tail.  I needed to go somewhere civilized with white people who knew where to score the good stuff lived.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: TUSK!


You called?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good.

But I have always wondered what elephant meat would taste like.
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

schnee: They didn't evolve to be tuskless. The tuskless survived long enough to be more likely to pass on their genes.

/bad headline


Uh, isn't that kind of how evolution works?

Mixed bag of traits in a population in a given area faces a change in the local environment, and some traits are either helpful or harmful disproportionately?

We can argue the natural nature of the selection, but the genetic mutation that gives some of the elephants the trait of not growing tusks, and then the local circumstances benefitting that population isn't really something that is up for debate.  Tuskless elephants are probably a mutation, and that mutation proved itself beneficial so is on the way towards becoming the dominant variety.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: schnee: They didn't evolve to be tuskless. The tuskless survived long enough to be more likely to pass on their genes.

Um.


They deserve the Darwin Award.
 
Soulless Carbon Rod
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Soulless Carbon Rod: That's gotta turn out badly... for rhino's.

Different market. Rhino horns are not ivory.

/ To save the rhinos we need to start a rumor in China that rhino horn shrinks men's pee-pees
// Vlad should put his troll farms on that instead of messing with our elections


It's nearly identical material and used for most the same stuff.
Billard balls were made out of both, for example.

/ I know that's not done anymore.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, but they still have those ears though.  That's not a good sign for the species

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TWX: schnee: They didn't evolve to be tuskless. The tuskless survived long enough to be more likely to pass on their genes.

/bad headline

Uh, isn't that kind of how evolution works?

Mixed bag of traits in a population in a given area faces a change in the local environment, and some traits are either helpful or harmful disproportionately?

We can argue the natural nature of the selection, but the genetic mutation that gives some of the elephants the trait of not growing tusks, and then the local circumstances benefitting that population isn't really something that is up for debate.  Tuskless elephants are probably a mutation, and that mutation proved itself beneficial so is on the way towards becoming the dominant variety.


Pretty sure evolutionary traits all come from chozo statues.
 
