(ABC7 New York)   Amazon delivery driver goes on wild ride with carjacking suspect after wannabe delivery guy decides to use the railways instead of the road   (abc7ny.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RunningScared
Youtube wH4x412oz2k
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
thenewswheel.comView Full Size
 
Dravenlocke [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bet they get hit with Time Off Task for that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Amazon Delivery Driver's Manager:  Yes, but why weren't your assigned packages getting delivered?  You could have asked him nicely to turn on South Belvedere.  You had three drops there.  Now we have customers questioning Amazon's commitment to on time delivery.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Charges are pending against the suspect.


Grand theft auto, kidnapping, speeding, failure to signal a lane change, improper use of railroad tracks, littering and...


See you in 20 years, bro.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope he had a pee bottle or else he would have peed his pants during that.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
haphazardstuff.comView Full Size


Haven't seen that movie since high school.  Damn, I'm old.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Charges are pending against the suspect.


Grand theft auto, kidnapping, speeding, failure to signal a lane change, improper use of railroad tracks, littering and...


See you in 20 years, bro.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Charges are pending against the suspect.


Grand theft auto, kidnapping, speeding, failure to signal a lane change, improper use of railroad tracks, littering and...



So you're saying they weren't trained?
 
