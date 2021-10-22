 Skip to content
 
(Lincoln Journal Star)   Looking over the beer garden wall, we saw debris flying and then it was just crazy, we barely escaped with our lives   (journalstar.com) divider line
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You lost me at "beer garden"

/as if such a thing were to grow on trees
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Be polite walk on the right: You lost me at "beer garden"

/as if such a thing were to grow on trees


No, no, no. It's more like a pumpkin vine. It's a beer wine and the cans and bottles are stretched out on the ground. It's just natures way of being friendly. Who wants to have to climb a tree to get a beer.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must be at least 30 years since I've heard a bar refered to as a beer garden. And the person who used the term was a good 30 years older than I was.
 
mainsail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it was a Runza cartel job.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Be polite walk on the right: You lost me at "beer garden"

/as if such a thing were to grow on trees

No, no, no. It's more like a pumpkin vine. It's a beer wine and the cans and bottles are stretched out on the ground. It's just natures way of being friendly. Who wants to have to climb a tree to get a beer.


I want to live in your world now.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely a gas leak, but accidental or insurance scam? Fortunately, nobody seriously hurt, but it's been done before.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richmon​d​_Hill_explosion
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Immediately after the blast, people in Taylor started cleaning the streets. That's what they do, said Taylor Guest, who witnessed the explosion. "We're a small, tight-knit community," she said.

Leave shiat alone. It makes it so much easier for investigators to try and piece together what may have happened.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: I bet it was a Runza cartel job.


Those tasty, delicious scoundrels!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
wanted for questioning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mainsail
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fursecution: mainsail: I bet it was a Runza cartel job.

Those tasty, delicious scoundrels!


Cabbage mules gotta sleep somewhere.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA: "Before it blew up Tuesday, the 110-year-old building served as a theater, bar, restaurant, grocery store and home"

Damn!, that's a sweet set-up!  How do I get a grocery store and a bar to start operating out of MY home? (And, by "home," I mean: "my one bedroom-apartment.")
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: FTA: "Before it blew up Tuesday, the 110-year-old building served as a theater, bar, restaurant, grocery store and home"

Damn!, that's a sweet set-up!  How do I get a grocery store and a bar to start operating out of MY home? (And, by "home," I mean: "my one bedroom-apartment.")


Move into an apartment above a grocery and /or bar?

It's actually not as much fun or convenient as you might think.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: It must be at least 30 years since I've heard a bar refered to as a beer garden. And the person who used the term was a good 30 years older than I was.


It's used a lot in Pennsylvania.  Even by the young'uns
 
The Brains
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

allthesametome: lindalouwho: It must be at least 30 years since I've heard a bar refered to as a beer garden. And the person who used the term was a good 30 years older than I was.

It's used a lot in Pennsylvania.  Even by the young'uns


I've heard it used a few times here in Louisville - strong German background.

But a bar is not a beer garden. It's a large outside area with picnic tables and preferably music. String lights at night. Usually gravel has been put down. Usually fenced in. Often an appurtenance OF a bar.
 
