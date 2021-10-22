 Skip to content
Here's what has happened to the almost 100 Confederate monuments that were toppled last year after George Floyd's death
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"long tradition of lying to ourselves about the past"

LOL! So farking true! That's a great representation of that flag.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They rose again?

Just like they said they would.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Huh. I was thinkn they'd be on concrete blocks all over rural America slowly sinking into septic fields.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Participation trophies.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Melt down the metal ones, turn the stone ones into paving gravel, keep one or two for museums.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
not even 100?
truly the times they are a-changin'
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We could leave them and simply add a marker for all those pro-monument history buffs out there.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If I had the money, I'd move them all to an island and aim them all in the same direction and bury them.  Then, future scientists would find them and think some islanders worshipped fancy dressed bearded guys on horses EVEN THOUGH THERE WERE NO HORSES ON THAT ISLAND!!!!  OMG!

Lifting this bit from Father Guido and the Big Boy statue debate of the 1980s.  I think in the middle 1980's Big Boy groped a waitress the day after we decided that was a bad thing.

Worked in a restaurant in the 70's.  Getting groped was part of the job.
Scene:  Me washing dishes.  Single mom waitress is at the pick up station.  Enters manager:
Manager:  Kathy!  We're getting complaints that the customers can see your underwear.
Karen:  Bullshiat!  My dress is below my knees!
M:  Mr. Basterd says you were bent over and he could clearly see your red panties!
Karen:  Lifts up her skirt.   He's a liar!  I'm wearing black panties (and she was)
M:  Yeah.  There weren't any complaints.  I just wanted to see your panties.  Laughs and walks away.

Nothing to do with Confederates statues.  Just like to tell that story every chance I get.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: We could leave them and simply add a marker for all those pro-monument history buffs out there.
[Fark user image 550x763]


Some may object, but that text seems fairly objective and to the point. Let's acknowledge the history and heritage, and move on.

// Dad was from Louisville, family probably owned a slave or two, back in the day
// Mom was from Boston, distantly related to Robert Gould Shaw
// Slavery is, was, and will always be evil, and anyone who says otherwise is evil as well
 
