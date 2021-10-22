 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   A warning for those who like to go commando while wearing a skirt or a kilt: The floor of NYC's newest observation deck is made of mirrors   (nypost.com) divider line
20
    More: Giggity, Trousers, press release, Manhattan's newest attraction, Mexican tourist Daisy Esdrello, management of Summit, Gamara Makulch, tourist magnet, famed guerilla artist Banksy  
•       •       •

986 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2021 at 9:35 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Guests who are concerned about any unwanted exposure as a result of the mirrored floors and ceilings are responsible for dressing in a manner to avoid such exposure."

I'm confused. Is this supposed to mean that anyone who steps onto this floor who isn't dressed "in a manner to avoid such exposure" is consenting to being upskirted? My understanding is that deliberate upskirting was considered a crime in many locations, if not all.

And, just spitballing here, but what happens if some family comes with a young girl in a skirt who's "improperly dressed" as a result of this floor and someone snaps a picture. Has that person now potentially committed an additional crime because the girl is a minor? And would the parents be at all liable for allowing the girl onto the floor "improperly dressed" in the first place?

If they don't think these sorts of issues are going to come up from this, they're crazy.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
SHABU SHABU NO PAN!
 
harveytruckin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "Guests who are concerned about any unwanted exposure as a result of the mirrored floors and ceilings are responsible for dressing in a manner to avoid such exposure."

I'm confused. Is this supposed to mean that anyone who steps onto this floor who isn't dressed "in a manner to avoid such exposure" is consenting to being upskirted? My understanding is that deliberate upskirting was considered a crime in many locations, if not all.

And, just spitballing here, but what happens if some family comes with a young girl in a skirt who's "improperly dressed" as a result of this floor and someone snaps a picture. Has that person now potentially committed an additional crime because the girl is a minor? And would the parents be at all liable for allowing the girl onto the floor "improperly dressed" in the first place?

If they don't think these sorts of issues are going to come up from this, they're crazy.


And I thought my idea of wearing a kilt and taking a dump  was crazy.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm paying good money, let me observe what I want.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I predict a lot of creepy men with cameras hanging around this place...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is that supposed to be a deterrent?


/fat guy in a little kilt...
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "Guests who are concerned about any unwanted exposure as a result of the mirrored floors and ceilings are responsible for dressing in a manner to avoid such exposure."

I'm confused. Is this supposed to mean that anyone who steps onto this floor who isn't dressed "in a manner to avoid such exposure" is consenting to being upskirted? My understanding is that deliberate upskirting was considered a crime in many locations, if not all.

And, just spitballing here, but what happens if some family comes with a young girl in a skirt who's "improperly dressed" as a result of this floor and someone snaps a picture. Has that person now potentially committed an additional crime because the girl is a minor? And would the parents be at all liable for allowing the girl onto the floor "improperly dressed" in the first place?

If they don't think these sorts of issues are going to come up from this, they're crazy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've gone "regimental" in a kilt. It felt sooooo good that instead of walking I practically skipped like a schoolgirl.
Sometimes you have to reward "the boys".
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Naturally, no true Scotsman would have damaged his country's reputation like this.
 
Cheron
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake, it's New York.

You'll get a fixed number of tourists with any floor type. To attract jaded New Yorkers you need to appeal to their interests, voyeurism of exhibitionism.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Next up: Old man balls, on Tik Tok.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I bet a whole bunch of kilted men milling around there might change their tune.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nothing an old guy with a hairy ass and hemorrhoids can't fix.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: Next up: Old man balls, on Tik Tok.


They ban you for that sort of thing- um, so I've heard.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's an ad.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look, if you can think of a better way to spot touristy vampires I'd like to hear it.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
WOW!  What a "staged" stock video of not-so-real people in a not-so-real situation.  Not one backpack or saggy pants seen ANYWHERE in the video!

/Did anyone else notice that the one woman that WAS wearing a short black dress, was standing on a sheet of glass, not a mirror?  Coincidence?  Nope...STAGED!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
shiat could you imagine being drunk in there?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.