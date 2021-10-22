 Skip to content
 
(The US Sun)   Apparently it' was so 'good to be the king' of Spain that Juan Carlos had to be injected with female hormones because of his rampant sex drive   (the-sun.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which ended not having the desired effect, as he was just as horny but wasted precious royal time wanting to cuddle afterward.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Riiiiiiight...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did he stood here before inside the pouring rain?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's no way to secure a legacy...

//or, an heir...
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Moxy Fruvous - King of Spain (HQ Audio)
Youtube xpGV1jOqk4I


Subby your headline popped this into my head. Now it's in yours.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
King:  That's not what I meant when I said "I want a female whore moan!"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is it just me or does it sound like someone is setting up some legal defence...
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Side effects may include desire to create harsh noise music, hyperpop, and aka. Call your doctor if you experience strong desires to wear tall socks and cat ear headphones.
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I am sure there are also totally legit picture of bigfoot injecting said hormones. No newspaper named the Sun ever makes up shiat.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Could be worse
thevintagenews.comView Full Size

And then when he dies w/o an heir, Europe starts fighting amongst themselves. Again.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've always felt the love story angle in The Lion King should have been about Simba's journey through adolescence and eventual return to the pride whereupon he bones alllllll the lady lions and the little bird too.
 
Elandriel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now he eats humble pie.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
King of Spain
Youtube D3nv3VNxyes
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That therapy only works when combined with wedding cake
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Could be worse
[thevintagenews.com image 640x494]
And then when he dies w/o an heir, Europe starts fighting amongst themselves. Again.


That's a lot of loop-de-loops in that family "tree." In fact, I would call it more of a "family creeping vine."
 
mainsail
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Color me shocked that Murdoch's Sun has something salacious and poorly sourced on a 'foreigner'.
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How close a friend of Jeffry Epstein was he?
 
Mouser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Is it just me or does it sound like someone is setting up some legal defence...


Yeah, I'll need to take this story with a grain of salt the size of the Rock of Gibraltar.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Could be worse
[thevintagenews.com image 640x494]
And then when he dies w/o an heir, Europe starts fighting amongst themselves. Again.


There is a whole bunch of cousin farkin going on in Spain
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Trocadero: Could be worse
[thevintagenews.com image 640x494]
And then when he dies w/o an heir, Europe starts fighting amongst themselves. Again.

There is a whole bunch of cousin farkin going on in Spain


There's two instances of uncles having children with their biological nieces.  Hurray for ending the practice of "out-marrying" Haspsburgs.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, I had my cat treated like that once.  It worked wonders.

But as a human I'd rather have more sex than reduce my sex drive.  Sex is quite enjoyable.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I've always felt the love story angle in The Lion King should have been about Simba's journey through adolescence and eventual return to the pride whereupon he bones alllllll the lady lions and the little bird too.


Which is the way prides of lions actually work.
 
Soulless Carbon Rod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do you know that beer contains female hormones? It's proven. You can easily find out in a self test. Drink a certain amount and you will only talk bullshiat and can't drive a car anymore.
 
