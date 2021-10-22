 Skip to content
(Politico)   The head of the Miami PD is an abusive, vindictive, violent man who is protected by a union and avoids all discipline through threats and intimidation   (politico.com) divider line
    Captain Javier Ortiz, Police brutality, Police officer, final say, police department, Miami's least-fireable man  
33 Comments
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Things like this is why I don't care when a cop gets shot and killed. Then their stupid funeral with farking bagpipes is covered for hours on the local news. Farking pig cops, fark 'em.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The head of the Miami PD is an abusive, vindictive, violent man who is protected by a union and avoids all discipline through threats and intimidation a typical cop.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Things like this is why I don't care when a cop gets shot and killed. Then their stupid funeral with farking bagpipes is covered for hours on the local news. Farking pig cops, fark 'em.


The police have spent decades perfecting their "above the law" system of unions and obfuscation. People are getting sick of it. I expect cop shootings will continue to increase.

Unfortunately this means the cowardly pigs will continue to acquire military gear and tactics and get even more violent.

This will not end well.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like any other cop?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops are bad? I'm shock, shocked. Well not that shocked.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dan Lebatard's local hour a week or so ago did an entire hour on this.  Guy sound so corrupt. Just so corrupt.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, another bad apple. Maybe we should remember how that old saying finishes. . .
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't really need a "Florida" tag on this one, this is everywhere.

One of the best things to do to improve policing in this country would be to dissolve police unions and let them be represented by the union that represents all other government employees.  Police unions immediately stymie any effort to get bad cops out of police departments.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Miami Police Department is hiring!  Be part of the change!  Help your community!  We're looking for a new Chief of Police.   You should be abusive, vindictive, violent.  It helps to be a man.  Benefits include being protected by a union and you have unlimited threats and intimidation to use as you see fit!  Also, you get a gun.  Another gun (wink wink).  Plenty of ammo.  And what your guys confiscate, you get first grabs.

Look, the mayor has already selected who will get this job but you're free to apply.  Pick up an application form on offshore oil rig (unmanned) 112.  Between the hours of 2 am and 2:02 AM.  Bring with your your birth certificate, life certificate, 25 years years of tax returns and death certificate.  Still too easy?  Put all documents between two 11x14 pieces of pressed latinum.  There is no such thing so screw you libberaroos.  You weren't going to get the job anyways.  Give all the cops flowers to hand out to potential criminals or some weirdh shiat.

Miami Police Department is an equal opportunity, diverse employers and anyone who says otherwise will get their car towed to New Jersey.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An even more significant obstacle in the bill of rights is a rule that officers must be shown all evidence against them before they are interviewed about complaints - a right that isn't afforded to civilians

Alternative take: Citizens should have a bill of rights that requires all evidence against them be shown to them before they are interviewed about crimes.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...he's a cop?
 
majestykelf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So why is a back alley full of baseball bats off the table?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a typical US police chief, then.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to imagine that remaining a good apple in the barrel of Miami is no easy task.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The head of the Miami PD is an abusive, vindictive, violent man

I'm pretty sure that's why he got the job.
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reason the police officers' bill of rights came about was because police officers weren't given rights like everyone else. You're entitled to see evidence before you. They can't lie and tell you it's there when it's not there. That's what it really boils down to."

Wait, I thought the police were allowed to lie to you while they are interrogating you. Isn't that a common technique?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: I have to imagine that remaining a good apple in the barrel of Miami is no easy task.


The absolute best you could probably manage would be to not actively engage in misconduct (don't actively lie or fabricate evidence) and the misconduct you do engage in is looking the other way and keeping your mouth shut on things you did witness so as to not be involved.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: uttertosh: I have to imagine that remaining a good apple in the barrel of Miami is no easy task.

The absolute best you could probably manage would be to not actively engage in misconduct (don't actively lie or fabricate evidence) and the misconduct you do engage in is looking the other way and keeping your mouth shut on things you did witness so as to not be involved.


Or be one of the "honored fallen" killed by some unknown individual and found in a ditch.
 
brilett
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The police chief is usually appointed by the Mayor. Fire him. Sure he'll be bumped back down to his union position- but this is totally within his power.

And people need to ask why he doesn't do this & make it a campaign issue.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Miami is such a clean, peaceful, safe and law abiding place, he must be doing something right.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Obvious Tag on paid administrative leave, apparently.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Oh look, another bad apple. Maybe we should remember how that old saying finishes. . .


Funny thing about a barrel of bad apples: 30 to 50 feral pigs could make really short work of them.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yes, a police officer.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This guy isn't the "head" of anything. Former Austin/Houston police chief Art Acevedo was recently replaced but not by this guy. Not saying this guy isn't a scumbag but at least get the facts straight.
 
jimjays
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe he'll beat the mess out of some congressmen's kids on Spring break and arguing about their room service expectations. There might be some discussion of "Do you know who my father is?"  versus "Do you know who I am?" and the pols will decide to do something about the problem.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Conservatives are okay with this kind of union for some reason.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Oh look, another bad apple. Maybe we should remember how that old saying finishes. . .


He's the top cop.
I think we are legally required to switch metaphors to "The fish rots from the head down". Or in this case "The pig rots from the head down"
 
wutevr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is the result of two decades of homeland security leaking into police work, and the infiltration by the unions into the legal protections the system ends up providing.

The racism and white nationalism has always been there.

I'm glad this one singular cop is being singled out. He's got equals all over though.
 
Rindred
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: uttertosh: I have to imagine that remaining a good apple in the barrel of Miami is no easy task.

The absolute best you could probably manage would be to not actively engage in misconduct (don't actively lie or fabricate evidence) and the misconduct you do engage in is looking the other way and keeping your mouth shut on things you did witness so as to not be involved.


I believe Elie Wiesel has a quote for that.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFAYet Ortiz has repeatedly beaten back attempts to discipline him. He returned to work in March from a yearlong paid suspension,...

Boy, if a year's paid vacation didn't teach him a lesson, I just don't know.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

uttertosh: I have to imagine that remaining a good apple in the barrel of Miami is no easy task.


Are they arresting cops who commit crimes? Are they testifying against the bad apples?

Then they're bad apples as well.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Things like this is why I don't care when a cop gets shot and killed. Then their stupid funeral with farking bagpipes is covered for hours on the local news. Farking pig cops, fark 'em.


What we need are local well trained militias to enforce community standards.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
