Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. Our theme: Abstraction Distractions. Make specially for us an abstract work using shapes, forms, colors to create a view beyond physical reality.
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to our Fartist Friday Contest. This week our theme is "Abstraction Distractions". We'll be creating specially for this contest an abstract work using any art medium: drawing, painting, Pshop, photography, MS Paint, macaroni & glue on cardboard, etc. Use shapes, forms, colors to create a view beyond physical reality. You've just crossed over into...The F'artiste Zone.

Tippy the Turtle's Tips!

Fark user imageView Full Size
Your art must be created specially for the contest this week!

Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow this week's theme requirements. Posts that don't follow the theme will remain but have Voting disabled. Be sure to check the theme!

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner thespindrifter for their teary-eyed (literally) gorgeous watercolor - and check out all our talented F'Artistes!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? To have fun showing off our skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, just report it and ask. All entries that meet the contest theme are considered eligible for voting, so please mention if you prefer voting NOT be enabled.

Check out past F'artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from my sample below) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Intentional motion blur
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A quick Crayola color pencil abstract landscape with a visitor. It was actually fun making this one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't know if this qualifies. One of the cheap-o Photoshop knockoffs I had once had a kaleidoscope feature which was a lot of fun to play with. I always liked using architectural photos because we're used to seeing buildings with right angles or curves, but not seven sides or nine sides or whatever. This was made from a photo of the ceiling of a church in Buffalo, New York.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Original acrylic canvas I did a few years ago. I was just sort of freestyle painting and it ended up looking a bit like a landscape.
 
woodjf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I could have sworn it was Thursday.
 
