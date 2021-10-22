 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald)   NZ PM introducing Red Light districts to help with economic recovery once a region hits 90% vaccinated. Also something about Yellow and Green Lights   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
5 Comments     (+0 »)
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Everyone poo-pooed the idea that a young idealist could run a country well. Stand back old people and let Angela Merkel 2: NZ Boogaloo get in front!
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
NZ PM introducing Red Light districts

IDisposable
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You may move forward when "it" says green light. Stop when "it" says red light. Those still moving after red light will be eliminated.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dammit. I was gonna say something about people in the red light district not being able to move.  It would have been very witty and funny.  But you stole my bit. I hope you are happy with yourself.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MBooda: NZ PM introducing Red Light districts

As an Australian, I'll pay that, but only because I still feel shame from the Chappell brothers.
 
