Looks like the northwestern US will be shoveling all winter
24
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After more than a decade of drought and vanishing snow pack I am happy with this
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, time to start preparing now. I was meaning to get a new sump pump for my basement, I have a 120 year old house with a terrifying blood-red painted basement that starts letting water in once the ground gets saturated enough.
The pump works great but it looks like it was installed during the Carter administration and unlike Jimmy the pump won't live forever.

/lives an hour or so south of Portland.
 
DeadSeriousIdeaMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fantastic!  Hopefully they remember to rake the leaves before it all hits... /s
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many will be getting a heart attack for xmas.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm in Seattle, how far East does the Northwest go? One inch of snow is a blizzard here.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Luckily I'm in the grey area above the great lakes where apparently there will be no precipitation at all.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So what's "average?"   Is that like the  average over the last ten years, or is it average since 1960, since that would be about ten  more feet of snow.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Many will be getting a heart attack for xmas.


Now there's a gift the porch pirates can never steal from you.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
After the heat, this will b e a blessing. I would rather my power go out in the cold than in the heat. At least when it is cold, you can stick things outside to preserve them.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But nobody lives in the northwest US.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At least their electricity will likely still work after a mild cold snap.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It would be a nice rest if northeast Pa. is warmer this winter.
We actually have had neighbors kill each other over snow shoveling .
 
King Keepo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: After the heat, this will b e a blessing. I would rather my power go out in the cold than in the heat. At least when it is cold, you can stick things outside to preserve them.


Yeah, but then you have to remember where you put the bodies before spring arrives and gives the game away.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

grokca: Luckily I'm in the grey area above the great lakes where apparently there will be no precipitation at all.


I believe that this is because American meteorologist s are not licensed to predict weather above the 49th parallel.  I too live in the grey zone.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: But nobody lives in the northwest US.


I've only seen most of it on a map, and you can't always trust maps.  It might not even exist.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Kyle Butler: But nobody lives in the northwest US.

I've only seen most of it on a map, and you can't always trust maps.  It might not even exist.


This isn't a woman's gspot for God's sake!
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

King Keepo: hoodiowithtudio: After the heat, this will b e a blessing. I would rather my power go out in the cold than in the heat. At least when it is cold, you can stick things outside to preserve them.

Yeah, but then you have to remember where you put the bodies before spring arrives and gives the game away.


Ground us too frozen for bodies and the January thaw will reveal them anyway
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cool, you know when it's going to happen now a days. So you prepare: get stuff for some soups, some snacks, weed and beer and...viola!! You're snowed in...darn it!! Can't go anywhere. Too bad...

/as long as the Internet and electricity hold up...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When I see all the snow on the ground.  Instead of a shovel, I get out a calendar.  See?  By March at the latest, this stuff will all be gone.

Sometimes, I'm right

One time, in Chicago, it snowed in May.  Lake effect, you know.  It only lasted a few minutes so I barely had time to slam the car in to a telephone pole and yell at the neighbor about his part of the sidewalk.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: After the heat, this will b e a blessing. I would rather my power go out in the cold than in the heat. At least when it is cold, you can stick things outside to preserve them.


You know what, the summer was so bizarrely warm, and I mean ALL summer, I welcomed it when it got colder.  I couldn't do a thing outside, between the 90 degrees and the smoke.
But when it starts turning gray, the people all leave and I can do whatever I like, as long as I put on enough clothes.
 
Juc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I guess you should get ready for a slew of videos showing folks on ice covered hills slowly crashing.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In Texas we have governmental leaders who shovel all year long.
 
dreaming_i_am
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yay...moar snow! This is me last winter standing on the road pointing down at the top of the mailbox. SW Washington.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
