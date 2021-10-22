 Skip to content
 
(DFW Star-Telegram)   Man checks all 4, finds them low on air, and fills them up. For some reason he goes to prison   (star-telegram.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What a sick f*ck.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This seems like the kind of rare case which deserves eye for an eye justice or something similar.

I'm thinking of the guy who had a catheter and somehow wound up attaching a pressurized air hose to the tube and blowing up from the inside.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He should have just shot people, he'd have been hailed as a hero by at least 50% of the nation.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Murder as a hobby, but only secretly killing the very weakest people.

It's so.. unusual.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: This seems like the kind of rare case which deserves eye for an eye justice or something similar.

I'm thinking of the guy who had a catheter and somehow wound up attaching a pressurized air hose to the tube and blowing up from the inside.


Use one of these

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Davis' lawyer Phillip Hays argued the hospital had other issues and called his client a scapegoat who was only charged because he was on duty at the time of the deaths.

And since it was Texas, he demanded a recount of the autopsies, reinstatement of his client to his rightful position of Nurse, and a promotion to the Surgeon General of Texas.

Abbott is currently giving serious consideration to the requests and a general pardon.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: What a sick f*ck.


img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There are laws in Texas?
 
Headso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is a job and a serial murder style traditionally held by women.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
People like this are the reason i cheer when someone is sentenced to death. Some people don't deserve to exist.
 
giantmeteor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Headso: This is a job and a serial murder style traditionally held by women.


And they say there aren't any progressives in Texas
 
tell the truth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
quotemaster.orgView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"The doctors orders clearly stated 500 ccs of air administered intravenously, stat."
That's a doctor's prescription for Tylenol 500 (as in $500 per Tylenol)
"Oops.  Doctor's handwriting, amirite?"
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nursing dose 2-3mL O2 IV bolus. PRN for fatality.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can I volunteer to work in the prison medical ward?
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Nursing dose 2-3mL O2 IV bolus. PRN for fatality.


IV PUSH <15sec.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Can I volunteer to work in the prison medical ward?


We can give him an IV push of KCL 20mEq. Fast as possible, no need to push over 2-3 minutes.
 
