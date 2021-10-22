 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   At least I got to visit Chicago in the Before Time   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    Police, Constable, largest police union, Police officer, Police brutality, Police departments, Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villaneuva  
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rock over London, rock on, Chicago!
Heinz -- America's favorite ketchup!
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
fark'em

ACAB
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good.  There's not a debate or conversation.  This shiat was solved in WASHINGTON'S DAY.  Get a vax or get the axe.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Every living president on both sides of the aisle has been vaccinated," he said. "In my business, we call that a clue."

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Super_pope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Them all being there doesn't seem to have mattered eh?

Let the go
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In addition to and on top of the nationwide blue flu - known in law-talkin' circles, I believe, as an illegal work slowdown, where these pansy little snowflakes hang out in their stations, take the longest possible route to arrive at calls, disregard obvious crimes and otherwise steal your farking tax dollars without daring to lift a finger toward the work we still for some reason pay them to do - America's brave and heroic First Responders, the hard & ready minions of all that is right and good about this nation ... ain't exactly covering themselves in glory.

Suck-start your service weapons you cowards. Or quit and move to the great white homeland Idaho like you always planned. Gtfo of our cities. This whole well, they'll sure miss us when we're gone thing only works if. you. actually. go.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
#1 cause of cop death. This doesn't seem hard to figure out.

Here in SF we found out about halfway through the pandemic that the cops were still using their indoor gyms and nobody was wearing masks. Dumbfarks.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good. Now turn in your ball, you don't get to take it home.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I have this straight, Chicago is a crime infested hellhole, so don't make the cops mad or else they will be even worse at their jobs.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
