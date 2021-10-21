 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   Maga head injuries prove fatal   (mlive.com) divider line
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
well, there it was.

not subby
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yep, good job subby.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Poor guy went through his whole life with a perfectly good last name.  Then 2015-2021 happened.  Damn.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blue bridge?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: Poor guy went through his whole life with a perfectly good last name.  Then 2015-2021 happened.  Damn.


Like people named Alexa or Karen or Isis, they didn't ask for this shiat.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nytmare: Earguy: Poor guy went through his whole life with a perfectly good last name.  Then 2015-2021 happened.  Damn.

Like people named Alexa or Karen or Isis, they didn't ask for this shiat.


Or Michael Bolton
 
omg bbq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's when you get married and take your partner's name.
Hell I almost took my ex's last name when we were married.  My last name is bland and dumb hers is Roxa which would sound awesome at the end of mine, and it would have driven my parents crazy.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Okay, was this a hit and run? They've identified the make and year of the vehicle, and they're asking if anyone has more info.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well that...is an unfortunate name....
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*looks at headline*

Why? it's not like there's anything vital to their survival in those skulls anyway.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nytmare: Earguy: Poor guy went through his whole life with a perfectly good last name.  Then 2015-2021 happened.  Damn.

Like people named Alexa or Karen or Isis, they didn't ask for this shiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
