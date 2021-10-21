 Skip to content
 
(9 News)   New police chief of notorious ticket trap town: "Nope, not going to help you guys with that"   (9news.com) divider line
    More: town of Morrison, Police  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Did y'all know that Waldo, Florida dissolved it's police force a few years back?

I still wouldn't even bike thru for fear of a ticket but... progress.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Since the budget is traffic tickets, everything that we did was based on it. I know that during my time there, our budget continually dropped because we weren't bringing in traffic tickets," said Mumma. "Writing an entire budget worth of traffic tickets to fund a police department was not something that I could do in an ethical manner."

"After being a cop for 40-plus years, that's not the way I work."

He's now a commander with the Edgewater Police Department and a Republican candidate for Jefferson County sheriff.

An ethical republican?

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Money from fines and forfeitures makes up nearly 50% of revenue for the Town of Morrison"


Now there's a shiat town that has no reason whatsoever to exist.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Edgewater is a known ticket trap shiathole town itself, they were pulling anyone over with anything hanging from their rearview mirror as obstruction violations.
I live like 7 minutes from Morrison, always passing through to zip up the canyon on drives, and ALWAYS saw that cop parked on the same spot the entire time my work commute was C-470. Hell, I bet half the revenue dip outside of the pandemic is everyone being on to it when the same dipshiat is parked in the same spot every rush hour.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We need to stop incentivizing this BS. If you need to issue a speeding fine, do it, but you shouldn't get to keep the money.

And fark your legalized theft "forfeiture".
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The thing I find the most troubling is that the town has a planned budget item for this sort of chicanery.  Gives the police more of a motive to be revenuers rather than enforcing the law

Not that this is new, it's like this pretty much everywhere. The words " budget line item" is code for "quota"
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm looking right at you Patton Village, Texas
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Ultimately, modern policing is about more than just generating revenue by giving tickets," said Robert Preuhs, "It's about kicking the literal shiat out of black people and anyone else that dares to talk back to our boys in blue" he should've said.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Defund yourselves
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Came for Rosendale, Wisconsin.

Rather than leaving dissatisfied, however, the world is now my oyster pitching "Play Misty For Me: The Sad Saga of Chief Sidefin" to the Investigation Discovery Channel (IDHD).

I shall have many Farks to give when my revenue projections pan out.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Did y'all know that Waldo, Florida dissolved it's police force a few years back?

I still wouldn't even bike thru for fear of a ticket but... progress.


I've driven through Waldo countless times years ago when they did that. Never got a ticket but it's almost like a video game, trying to keep up with the changing speed limit signs. I'm sure they got their fair share of drunken UF students as well.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Did y'all know that Waldo, Florida dissolved it's police force a few years back?

I still wouldn't even bike thru for fear of a ticket but... progress.



Wilber, Alabama (just west of Mobile)
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: I'm looking right at you Patton Village, Texas


ha, I haven't run into that one.  I read TFA as if it were any one of those cities on a TX highway you're forced to use by lack of interstates or straighter highways.  Look for the cop car/deputy/sheriff reading speeders from the comfort of a Dairy Queen parking lot.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Money from fines and forfeitures makes up nearly 50% of revenue for the Town of Morrison"


Now there's a shiat town that has no reason whatsoever to exist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember seeing a story like this before several years ago. It might even have been on Fark.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LOL, Edgewater is almost as big a speed trap as Morrison. It's literally a strip mall, a dilapidated amusement park, and a handful of traffic cops. That's it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MORRISON, Colo. - The town of Morrison has a reputation for being a ticket trap, and that's because it is.

Your editor should be smacked upside the had, and that's because I said so.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I assume they will be recruiting from Ferguson Missouri now?  Those guys know the grift so they won't need training.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I fly over Colorado
 
Greil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: The thing I find the most troubling is that the town has a planned budget item for this sort of chicanery.  Gives the police more of a motive to be revenuers rather than enforcing the law

Not that this is new, it's like this pretty much everywhere. The words " budget line item" is code for "quota"


It's outright banditry at that point.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Money from fines and forfeitures makes up nearly 50% of revenue for the Town of Morrison"


Now there's a shiat town that has no reason whatsoever to exist.


Well, there's *one* reason for it to exist.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Have Biden nuke the town off the map.

Problem solved.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Brier, Washington sends its regards.

/Camas too
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden nuke the town off the map.

Problem solved.


Biden ain't got that kind of power. Ask sinema and manchin.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The really stupid thing about Morrison being a speed trap is the town budget is around $6500 a person. That's nuts. If you check similar size towns in Colorado most spend around $1500 a person. And it's not like Morrison is one of those dying rural towns. The median income is $105,000, it's surrounded by multimillion dollar homes, and it's the site of Red Rocks, which draws a ton of traffic.

The town is just greedy.
 
0z79
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd imagine people tend to avoid the area after being ticketed so much.. which means lack of business for the town, causing the local economy to suffer. All so the elite can eat oysters on the half-shell with minimum effort.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The current population is 415 people. What is a town that size doing with an annual budget of $2.2mil? They're certainly not maintaining the place and except for public safety workers, public employee positions shouldn't Abe full time jobs.
 
0z79
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The current population is 415 people. What is a town that size doing with an annual budget of $2.2mil? They're certainly not maintaining the place and except for public safety workers, public employee positions shouldn't Abe full time jobs.


Wining and dining on the dime of anyone unfortunate enough to have to drive through the area?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You should always fight these kind of tickets.
You'll also most probably face this guy:
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
TheLoneDigit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
50% of their revenue was from fines?

Shut the town down. It's worthless.
 
nytmare
‘’ less than a minute ago  
For-profit law enforcement always leads to abuse.
 
