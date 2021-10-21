 Skip to content
(Independent)   That antivax couple who died leaving five kids behind are not really dead according to antivaxxers who are a totally reliable source   (independent.co.uk) divider line
421 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2021 at 11:12 PM



Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Instead, they're now living the dream of all parents of 5 children
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't like reality? Just make some shiat up.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're flying around in Air Force One with Donald Trump looking for child traffickers or some such thing.

Can't prove it though. That would be unpatriotic.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Don't like reality? Just make some shiat up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're on the tropical island with the winning contestants from the running man.
 
Flerkenpie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

labman: They're on the tropical island with the winning contestants from the running man.


thanks for the laugh
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They're just sleeping?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Merely crisis actors.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're on Epstein's island with Herman Cain and all those right wing radio guys who allegedly died of COVID.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Bslim: Don't like reality? Just make some shiat up.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


I like your new av
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He liked to listen to different memes he would see

I too like to listen to different memes I see, but I treat them as a comedy program. NOT the nightly news.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Bslim: Don't like reality? Just make some shiat up.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Nope, September 2008.

LHC put us on this f*cking alternate timeline that doesn't make any damn sense
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: They're on Epstein's island with Herman Cain and all those right wing radio guys who allegedly died of COVID.


And one Predator that's been having a hell of a good time

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

labman: They're on the tropical island with the winning contestants from the running man.


Tahiti?  It's a magical place!
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: They're just sleeping?


Probably just pining for the fjords.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Instead, they're now living the dream of all parents of 5 children


Fark user imageView Full Size


/i took the easy way out: 0
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
WHAT IS THAT AGGRESSIVE PAYWALL NONSENSE, MODMINS??!!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Republican rule #1:
Lie. All the time.

Rule #2
See rule #1
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
