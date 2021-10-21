 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Turns out that pile of bones was just dirty Laundrie   (nbcnews.com) divider line
82
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

1027 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2021 at 6:26 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



82 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Philibuster [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
*chefs kiss* well done subby
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I bet a snek got him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Prick offed himself. Good.

And good riddance.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good.  Sad story.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I bet a snek got him.

[Fark user image image 374x626]


"I didn't ask for this job, April!"
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I bet a snek got him.

[Fark user image image 374x626]


I feel like I should post something.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Leave him there, let the birds and bugs have him
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You know in the grand scheme of things, it really doesn't matter why he did it. The good thing is now there won't be a 2-year-long media circus, maybe Florida can go spend some money on something better, and CNN can report on something else
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So much for farkers who thought he somehow took off to another country.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kick 'em when they're up, kick 'em when they're down.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well there goes dog the bounty hunter's comeback...
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Kick 'em when they're up, kick 'em when they're down.



I love The Eagles...
 
Remarkable_Anus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jmr61: Prick offed himself. Good.

And good riddance.


Hope it was painful.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was hoping for a third Laundrie's done headline.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: So much for farkers who thought he somehow took off to another country.


Florida is another kind of country
 
chewd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Hi mom & dad, i just got back into town after murdering my girlfriend, im just going to stay with you a couple days before i go off into the woods and off myself to avoid having to face justice."

"Sure son, we'll buy you some time so you can go take the cowards way out!"
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hope its really painful for his family. Because I think they were trying to help him evade LEO.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The ol' "dental records" trick. A classic.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Marcos P: I bet a snek got him.

[Fark user image image 374x626]

I feel like I should post something.


Whatever would you post?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bet his parents are glad they helped him hide out. That was a great decision.
 
mariner314
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Leave him there, let the birds and bugs have him


Sounds like they already did.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And yeah, I was one of the people who said he wasn't in the swamp or whatever. No idea if this area qualifies as swamp.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But did he off himself or was it accidental?  Inquiring minds want to know.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
buh bye
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well that blows. Glad he offed himself but would rather have seen him rot in jail for 30-40 years, actually pay a price for killing the woman that he supposedly loved and cared about.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: The ol' "dental records" trick. A classic.


I've watched too many mystery shows to accept his death until DNA testing comes back

/Plot twist...it was his long-lost twin brother
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And the parents just happened to know exactly where to look.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jackandwater: But did he off himself or was it accidental?  Inquiring minds want to know.


Unless it's half his body and there are gigantic gator marks in the torso of what they found, I'd only be disappointed.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The media is inconsolable over the lack of a fresh Trial of the Century to distract everyone from further J6 proceedings.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Uh huh, "dental records." In other words, they got someone in a dentist's office to make x-rays and backdate some records using the hobo's head they brought in.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jackandwater: But did he off himself or was it accidental?  Inquiring minds want to know.


And will prosecutors be filing charges against the remains for use of the debit card?
 
clintster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I bet a gator got him.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Uh huh, "dental records." In other words, they got someone in a dentist's office to make x-rays and backdate some records using the hobo's head they brought in.


Something something Whole Nine Yards something naked Amanda Peet something something bunk.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Uh huh, "dental records." In other words, they got someone in a dentist's office to make x-rays and backdate some records using the hobo's head they brought in.


I'm sure they've got the DNA to prove it too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The face eating leopards turned out to be alligators?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: You know in the grand scheme of things, it really doesn't matter why he did it. The good thing is now there won't be a 2-year-long media circus, maybe Florida can go spend some money on something better, and CNN can report on something else


I hope they can.

But we both know they won't.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: And yeah, I was one of the people who said he wasn't in the swamp or whatever. No idea if this area qualifies as swamp.


It was an area that was "recently underwater," so I'd say that's a fair description, at least for us layfolk.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: jackandwater: But did he off himself or was it accidental?  Inquiring minds want to know.

And will prosecutors be filing charges against the remains for use of the debit card?


Exactly!
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is the best outcome. He's dead so we won't have to see a never-ending series of court proceedings.
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Uh huh, "dental records." In other words, they got someone in a dentist's office to make x-rays and backdate some records using the hobo's head they brought in.


If you can find a dentist that's willing to do that I would be highly impressed.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Coward.  Whatever.  RIP Gabby, you did not deserve this.  As for the bones of whatsisface just toss them into the soup.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Even with water, skeletal remains in a month is a little fast, no?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: So much for farkers who thought he somehow took off to another country.


The undiscovered country from whose bourn
No traveler returns, puzzles the will
And makes us rather bear those ills

/the next one will be a dick joke
//the one after that will be a Shakespearean dick joke.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Well that blows. Glad he offed himself but would rather have seen him rot in jail for 30-40 years, actually pay a price for killing the woman that he supposedly loved and cared about.


I think death is a pretty solid punishment.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Everyone's assuming it was suicide/accident, but I haven't seen cause of death anywhere. Who wants to put money on revenge murder?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What if he killed some other guy and switched jaws with him?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: Even with water, skeletal remains in a month is a little fast, no?


It's Florida... There are enough critters there to pick a corpse clean in less than a week.  In a wetland environment, probably even quicker.
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: geekbikerskum: Kick 'em when they're up, kick 'em when they're down.


I love The Eagles...


That wasn't the Eagles

Or was that the joke..  I never know on here anymore
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Name of Amos Moses
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.