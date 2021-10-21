 Skip to content
(Motorious)   When your grandma passes away you have to clear the junk out of her house. Recipe books, old newspaper clippings, a pre-war MG, a Ferrari, a Lamborghini. Old people are such hoarders   (motorious.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait, was she a zombie then?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How exactly does a deceased person pass away?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd take the Ferrari over the Lamborghini if I had to choose.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

labman: How exactly does a deceased person pass away?


The usual means.  Sunlight, stake through the heart.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: I'd take the Ferrari over the Lamborghini if I had to choose.


Absolutely 100% this, Lamborghini would be worth a lot more sold and could be put into the Ferrari and the mg if they chose to restore them
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Breaker Moran: I'd take the Ferrari over the Lamborghini if I had to choose.

Absolutely 100% this, Lamborghini would be worth a lot more sold and could be put into the Ferrari and the mg if they chose to restore them


At least that's my gut feeling
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So grandma wasn't speed racer, grandpa owned a rental biz with some exotics and kept a few when he retired. Sounds like she was really close with her folks...
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: SpaceMonkey-66: Breaker Moran: I'd take the Ferrari over the Lamborghini if I had to choose.

Absolutely 100% this, Lamborghini would be worth a lot more sold and could be put into the Ferrari and the mg if they chose to restore them

At least that's my gut feeling


Not to ignore the MG.  We have a '64 Morgan Plus 4 in the garage that needs lots of work.
 
Salmon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: SpaceMonkey-66: SpaceMonkey-66: Breaker Moran: I'd take the Ferrari over the Lamborghini if I had to choose.

Absolutely 100% this, Lamborghini would be worth a lot more sold and could be put into the Ferrari and the mg if they chose to restore them

At least that's my gut feeling

Not to ignore the MG.  We have a '64 Morgan Plus 4 in the garage that needs lots of work.


my dad owned Morgans when I was a kid, give him a ring.
 
chewd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My gramma left her Lamborghini to the church
:(
 
jjwars1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I'd take the Ferrari over the Lamborghini if I had to choose.


I'd take either one, because beggars can't be choosers and all that.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It does matter how cool the cars are. You'll never get the old person smell out.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thankfully, some other users immediately alerted her to the fact the second car parked in the garage was worth something.

That farking Lamborghini is worth something!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, when I read 'a pre-War MG' I automatically thought machine gun and that in itself is some $$.
/American

I was always enamored by the Countach when the Cannonball Run movie came out but it doesn't have the same feel for me anymore.  I'd still graciously take anything in this lot, though.
 
dkimball
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I got an empty cookie jar from my grandmother
 
boozehat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I love my MGB, and am sorta in the market for an MGA..... but for me, it would have to be the Lambo.  I had a 4' poster of a Countach on my bedroom wall in the 80's as a kid.  Freaking love that body style.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow. When I cleaned out grandma's house, all I found was the world's saddest cookbook ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

boozehat: I love my MGB, and am sorta in the market for an MGA..... but for me, it would have to be the Lambo.  I had a 4' poster of a Countach on my bedroom wall in the 80's as a kid.  Freaking love that body style.


Me too! But was really disappointed when I finally got a look inside one, the insides do not match the outside. Pretty boring even.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Also, be a dear and clear out gam-gam's browser history.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: SpaceMonkey-66: SpaceMonkey-66: Breaker Moran: I'd take the Ferrari over the Lamborghini if I had to choose.

Absolutely 100% this, Lamborghini would be worth a lot more sold and could be put into the Ferrari and the mg if they chose to restore them

At least that's my gut feeling

Not to ignore the MG.  We have a '64 Morgan Plus 4 in the garage that needs lots of work.


Growing up, friends dad had one that he tinkered with, we would tinker with, he'd let us take out, etc.

Was a load of fun, but you needed 3 people to take it out. 2 to have fun and look cool in it, and one to drive the recovery vehicle.
 
killershark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Salmon: Breaker Moran: SpaceMonkey-66: SpaceMonkey-66: Breaker Moran: I'd take the Ferrari over the Lamborghini if I had to choose.

Absolutely 100% this, Lamborghini would be worth a lot more sold and could be put into the Ferrari and the mg if they chose to restore them

At least that's my gut feeling

Not to ignore the MG.  We have a '64 Morgan Plus 4 in the garage that needs lots of work.

my dad owned Morgans when I was a kid, give him a ring.


Oh my gosh, other people own these? My dad had a '68 Morgan for years. I loved it, but yeah, it always needed something fixed.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Wow. When I cleaned out grandma's house, all I found was the world's saddest cookbook ...

[Fark user image image 313x474]


I was left a back massager that somehow has retained an odd smell. She must have used it a lot and gripped it hard, as the handle shows a quite a bit of wear.
 
emonk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Three dozen scissors that don't work, thousands of twist-ties and many pounds of paperclips...
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
After sitting in that garage for 30 years, I bet that Lambo runs just as well as when it was stored.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That article was interesting, but not nearly as morbidly bizzare as the one that followed when I kept scrolling.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Can you believe someone apparently paid $110K for the Cybertruck's aborted baby brother?
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: After sitting in that garage for 30 years, I bet that Lambo runs just as well as when it was stored.


Grandpa couldn't sell those last couple cars for a reason.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chewd: My gramma left her Lamborghini to the church
:(


I would have burst into tears at the reading of the will.
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

killershark: Salmon: Breaker Moran: SpaceMonkey-66: SpaceMonkey-66: Breaker Moran: I'd take the Ferrari over the Lamborghini if I had to choose.

Absolutely 100% this, Lamborghini would be worth a lot more sold and could be put into the Ferrari and the mg if they chose to restore them

At least that's my gut feeling

Not to ignore the MG.  We have a '64 Morgan Plus 4 in the garage that needs lots of work.

my dad owned Morgans when I was a kid, give him a ring.

Oh my gosh, other people own these? My dad had a '68 Morgan for years. I loved it, but yeah, it always needed something fixed.


I wouldn't call them plentiful up here but my dad's buddy Holger has one in Edmonton, and my coworker Dave's dad here in Calgary has one. There are a couple of three wheelers that seem to end up at most of our local car shows, too; pretty neat.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you're into antique tools, you should PM me for future opportunities. One wall of 4.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chewd: My gramma left her Lamborghini to the church
:(


Goddamnitsomuch.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can't afford to raise their taxes though. Ope!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: If you're into antique tools, you should PM me for future opportunities. One wall of 4.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Me:
Fark user imageView Full Size

A HAMMER WHEEL? Squeeeeeeeeee!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Man, that would almost be enough to pay off your student loan debt.
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: If you're into antique tools, you should PM me for future opportunities. One wall of 4.

[Fark user image 425x239]


holy crap, my step dad would be in heaven; that's rad!

I'm always on the hunt for old wood working tools for him, found some awesome old planes at a Mennonite second hand store in Sask.
 
scanman61
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I'd take the Ferrari over the Lamborghini if I had to choose.


Ehhhhh....that depends.

If it's a carb'ed 308 then yes, you can still buy new Webers.

If it's K-Jetronic then no.  If the fuel distributors in those dry out and get ANY corrosion you're pretty much farked.  Those units can't be rebuilt worth a damm and I seriously doubt you could find a new fuel distributor for a 308.

The Lambo came with Weber 45's.  You could replace all six for under $4K
 
scanman61
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: boozehat: I love my MGB, and am sorta in the market for an MGA..... but for me, it would have to be the Lambo.  I had a 4' poster of a Countach on my bedroom wall in the 80's as a kid.  Freaking love that body style.

Me too! But was really disappointed when I finally got a look inside one, the insides do not match the outside. Pretty boring even.


You should see a Pantera.

Like a 70's Ford.
 
goodbeer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Micro Machine Countach was my favorite!!
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Salmon: GaperKiller: If you're into antique tools, you should PM me for future opportunities. One wall of 4.

[Fark user image 425x239]

holy crap, my step dad would be in heaven; that's rad!

I'm always on the hunt for old wood working tools for him, found some awesome old planes at a Mennonite second hand store in Sask.


Father in Law. 2 daughters. He figures they will just have a yard sale, so he put me in charge. Literal heaven if you like woodworking, like Bob Vila wet dream heaven.
 
almejita
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My grandma left me a carton of cigarettes, with a note that said said "Hey. Smoke up Johnny."
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When my grandma passed away there was mention of a 427 Shelby Cobra in her will but no one could locate it.

/None of that is even remotely true, except for the passing away part.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gramma was the little old lady from Pasadena! Go granny go!

tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
